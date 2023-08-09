NAPA Auto Parts Presents Fastest Family Affordable Fun At The Brewerton Speedway Friday August 11

BREWERTON, NY – This Friday night, August 11, bring friends and family to the Brewerton Speedway for a night of the fastest, affordable family fun in Central New York presented by NAPA Auto Parts.

Racing the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

Of course, modifieds are racing for a win and points, plus Friday can also be a momentum builder for Monday, August 14 SummerFast Super DIRTcar Series

August 11 Admission.

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Younger: Free

Pit Passes.

DIRTcar/IMCA Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps Start: 6:10 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 4 Feature Winner: Tim Sears Jr. (Modifieds) Cody Manitta (Sportsman) Kyle Demo (Mod Lites) Nate Powers (Four Cylinder Super Stocks).

Only four-point races remain to crown 2023 Track Champions.

Top Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (518) 2. Chris Hile (474) 3. Larry Wight (458) 4. Ronnie Davis III (424) 5. Jimmy Phelps (418).

Sportsman: 1. Zach Sobotka (496) 2. Brandon Carvey (458) 3. Richard Murtaugh (452) 4. Stephen Marshall (442) 5. Cody Manitta (437).

Mod Lites: 1. Kyle Demo (350) 2. Mike Mullen (329) 3. Matt Kitts (319) 4. Roger Olschewske (281) 5. Brad Harris (279).

Four Cylinder Super Stocks: 1. Chris Bonoffski (506) 2. Colby Herzog (432) 3. Clayton Koch (408) 4. Nate Powers (404) 5. Anthony VanEpps (350).

Any questions you may have and for marketing and advertising opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

Brewerton Speedway thanks longtime marketing partner and sponsor of the weekly Chase Elliott award plus August 11 event sponsor NAPA Auto Parts.

Since 1936, NAPA has continued to serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfer and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently.

In the U.S., NAPA now includes over sixty distribution centers, 15,000 NAPA Auto Care Centers and more than 6,000 independently owned and company-owned stores. NAPA carries an extensive inventory of more than 400,000 parts for automotive and industrial applications.

To find a NAPA near you, please visit www.napaonline.com and also like the Syracuse area NAPA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAPA.NewYork.Pennsylvania . Remember to support those who support racing.

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY.

