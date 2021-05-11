NAPA Auto Parts Providing “Chase Elliott Award” For Fulton, Brewerton Weekly Sportsman Racing

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – NAPA Auto Parts will support the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class at the Fulton and Brewerton Speedways in 2021 for a special award each week.

In line with NAPA’s sponsorship of Chase Elliott’s #9 car in the NASCAR Cup Series, the ninth-place finisher in each Sportsman feature will earn a $25 NAPA Gift Card courtesy of NAPA of Greater Syracuse.

Brewerton Speedway will swing the gates open for the first time since 2019 this Friday Night with a full racing card presented by Ingles Performance. Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU STARS IMCA Mod Lites and Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders will get their points seasons underway beginning at 7:30pm.

Fulton Speedway will get back at it this Saturday, May 15 after a week off due to rain and wet conditions. Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux Late Models and the E & V Energy Novice Sportsman will be followed by the first of two big King’s Smash ‘em Crash ‘em Demo Derbies.

News and information will be posted on www.fultonspeedway.com , www.brewertonspeedway.com and the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway Facebook and Twitter pages as it becomes available. Advertising and promotional opportunities can be discussed by calling (315) 638-4056 or by email at [email protected].

Press release written by Dave Medler.

