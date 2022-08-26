WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway is proud to announce continued support from Novelis for the 5th annual James Shutts Memorial for Clone Super Heavy Racers to be held at Weedsport Kartway on Sunday, September 18.

Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, has supported the James Shutts Memorial since its inception in 2018.

“We’re honored to have Novelis back on board for this special event run in James’ memory,” said James Shutts Memorial promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “This will be the third year we have run the event at Weedsport Kartway and we look forward to another great turnout of racers and supporters on September 18.”

As the world’s largest recycler of aluminum and producer of flat-rolled aluminum product, Novelis leverages aluminum’s unique properties to deliver sustainable solutions to their customers by maintaining a high level of recycled-metal inputs across their product portfolio – a competitive differentiator and a key component of their sustainability strategy.

To learn more about Novelis visit online at www.novelis.com.

This year’s running of the James Shutts Memorial will once again be run in a Twin 22-lap format.

The Twin format will pay $222 to lead at the halfway mark, from Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, and $722 to take the win after 44-laps thanks to Weedsport Kartway and Mike Babcock Racing.

After the first 22-lap segment, the race leader will pull a pill to determine how many drivers will be inverted for the second 22-lap run. As many as six drivers could be inverted for the race to the finish.

Clone Super Heavy at Weedsport Kartway is open to drivers 15 years and up. Driver weight must be at least 200 lbs. with gear, with overall kart weight set at 400 lbs. The Burris 33 is the mandatory tire.

The Twin 22-lap segments will be run consecutively, with all karts stopping on the front straightaway for the invert draw and a break to be determined. Racers will be allowed to change air pressures, make chassis changes, gear changes and change oil during this break. The same set of tires must be run for the entire 44-lap distance.

The September 18 program will also feature the fourth round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series, highlighted by all eight weekly points’ classes and a $500 to win PRO Clone 360 event. Drivers competing in the Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial are not required to compete in another event.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.)

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.)

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.)

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.)

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.)

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.)

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

James Shutts Memorial Champions:

2018 – Dan Kapuscinski

2019 – Dan Kapuscinski

2020 – Jason Moll

2021 – Matt Chavis

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related