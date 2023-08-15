WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway is proud to announce continued support from Novelis for the 6th annual James Shutts Memorial for Clone Super Heavy Racers to be held at Weedsport Kartway on Sunday, September 17.

Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, has supported the James Shutts Memorial since its inception in 2018.

“We’re thrilled to have Novelis back as a main supporter of this year’s James Shutts Memorial,” said JSM Promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “This year will mark the sixth running of this event and Novelis has been behind it since the beginning. We look forward to another great program at Weedsport Kartway, run in James’ memory.”

As the world’s largest recycler of aluminum and producer of flat-rolled aluminum product, Novelis leverages aluminum’s unique properties to deliver sustainable solutions to their customers by maintaining a high level of recycled-metal inputs across their product portfolio – a competitive differentiator and a key component of their sustainability strategy.

To learn more about Novelis visit online at www.novelis.com.

This year’s running of the James Shutts Memorial will once again be run in a Twin 22-lap format.

The Twin format will pay $222 to lead at the halfway mark, from Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, and $1,022 to take the win after 44-laps thanks to Weedsport Kartway and Mike Babcock Racing.

After the first 22-lap segment, the race leader will pull a pill to determine how many drivers will be inverted for the second 22-lap run. As many as six drivers could be inverted for the race to the finish.

Clone Super Heavy at Weedsport Kartway is open to drivers 15 years and up. Driver weight must be at least 200 lbs. with gear, with overall kart weight set at 400 lbs. The Burris 33 is the mandatory tire.

The Twin 22-lap segments will be run consecutively, with all karts stopping on the front straightaway for the invert draw and a break to be determined. Racers will be allowed to change air pressures, make chassis changes, gear changes and change oil during this break. The same set of tires must be run for the entire 44-lap distance. No prepping of tires will be allowed at the break.

The September 17 program will also feature the fourth round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores, highlighted by all eight weekly points’ classes as well as a $1,000 to win PRO Clone 360 event. Drivers competing in the Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial are not required to compete in another event.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

James Shutts Memorial Champions:

2018 – Dan Kapuscinski (Oswego)

2019 – Dan Kapuscinski (Oswego)

2020 – Jason Moll (Weedsport)

2021 – Matt Chavis (Weedsport)

2022 – Jared John (Weedsport)

