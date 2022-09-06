OSWEGO – The following photos by Jim Feeney were all taken during the Oswego Speedway Classic Sunday.
Brian Sobus 45 battles Kyle Perry 20 for the race lead. Sobus would get by and go on to finish second. Perry was third at race end.
Jeff Battle 14 goes low and boxes Brian Sobus 45 behind a lapped car, to take the race lead. Battle would cruise to the win, with Sobus second.
Dave Shullick Jr 95 battles Tyler Thompson 98 for a top spot. Shullick would go on to take the win. Thompson would break and end up sixteenth.
The podium finishers at Oswego Speedway pose with Bud Girl Mackenzie Miller. They were second place Dan Connors Jr, Ms Miller, winner Dave Shullick Jr and third place finisher Ben Seitz.
Dan Kapuscinski celebrates after winning the Oswego Speedway SBS Classic.
Jeff Battle stands in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the 350 Super Classic.
Micheal Barnes 68 goes low to pass a slowing Tyler Thompson 98, with Dave Shullick Jr 95 behind. Barnes would go on to lead most of the race until running out of fuel on the last lap, where Shullick would pass for the win.
James Pauldine of JP Jewelers presents Dave Shullick Jr with the Classic Winners ring.
Dan Kapuscinski stands in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the SBS Classic.
The podium finishers at Oswego Speedway’s 350 Supers Classic pose with Bud Girl Mackenzie Miller. The top three were, second place Brian Sobus, Ms Miller, winner Jeff Battle and third place Kyle Perry.
Dan Connors Jr 01 raced with Mike McVetta 22 for several laps. Connors would go on to finish second. McVetta would have have his rear wing break and he fell back to finish fourteenth.
The top three finishers at Oswego Speedway’s SBS Classic pose with Bud Light Girl Mackenzie Miller. They were Greg O’ Connor second, Ms Miller, winner Dan Kapuscinski and third place finisher Griffin Miller.
Dave Shullick Jr Stands in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the Budweiser Classic 200.
Dan Kapuscinski 23 races with Cameron Rowe 77 for a top spot. Danny K would go on to win. Rowe would be involved with a late race incidence and finshied fourteenth.
Jame Pauldine of JP Jewelers presents Dan Kapuscinski with a Classic Winners ring, for winning the SBS Classic.