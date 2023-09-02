Oswego Speedway DLM Super Stock And NY Compact Photos

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a photo lineup of Oswego Speedways DLM Super Stock and NY Compact races:

All photos by by Jim Feeney

Oswego NY State Compact 9-1-23_5764 Dan Cassiollie 42 fights off the challenges of Russ Bulger Jr 00x for the race lead. Cassiollie went on to win, with Bulger following behind in second.

Oswego NY State Compact 9-1-23_5788 Dan Cassiollie Stands in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after taking the win in the NY State Compact feature.

Oswego DLM Super Stock 9-1-23_5846 Garrett Zacharias 71 races with Jacob Gustafson 09 for the top spot. Zacharias would cruise to his fifth Oswego Speedway Super Stock win in a row. Gustafson would finish second.

Oswego DLM Super Stock 9-1-23_5871 Garrett Zacharias wins the Dave London Memorial Super Stock feature at Oswego Speedway.

Oswego DLM Super Stock 9-1-23_5895 The podium for the Dave London Memorial Super Stock feature at Oswego Speedway were, second place Jacob Gustafson, winner Garrett Zacharias and third place finisher Andy Cryan.

