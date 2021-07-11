Oswego Speedway July 10, 2021 Photo Gallery July 11, 2021 Contributor Dan Kapuscinski 23 spins at the beginning of the feature, as Noah Ratcliff 73 and Josh Sokolic 26 try to avoid. They all would go on to podium finishes, with Sokolic winning, Ratcliff second and Kapuscinski third. OSWEGO – The following photos were taken at Oswego Speedway on July 10, 2021 by Jim Feeney. Josh Sokolic poses in Oswego Speedway’s SBS Victory Lane after winning his first feature. Josh Sokolic is all smiles as he emerged from his car after his first SBS feature win at Oswego Speedway. Dan Kapuscinski 23 spins at the beginning of the feature, as Noah Ratcliff 73 and Josh Sokolic 26 try to avoid. They all would go on to podium finishes, with Sokolic winning, Ratcliff second and Kapuscinski third. Josh Sokolic 26 races Brad Haynes 88. Sokolic would go on to win the feature. Haynes was fourth. Josh Sokolic in Oswego’s SBS Victory Lane for the second time of the night. Josh Sokolic and crew celebrate after his second SBS feature win of the night. Keith Msjka won the Vintage Open Wheel feature at Oswego Speedway. Art Merchant won the Vintage Modified feature at Oswego Speedway. Teammates Otto Sitterly 7 and Alison Sload race each other for a top spot. Sitterly would go on to finish third and Sload would end up sixth. Tyler Thompson 98 moves in to pass Tim Snyder 0. Thompson would get by and go on to win. Snyder fell back to ninth. Tyler Thompson poses in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the nights 50 lap Supermodified feature. Top three at Oswego Speedway’s 35 lap feature were, third place Brandon Bellinger, winner Alison Sload and second Micheal Barnes. Dan Connors Jr 01 races with Jeff Abold 05 for a top five spot. Connors would get it, finishing fifth. Abold was sixth. Micheal Barnes 68 battles with Brandon Bellinger 02, as hey both chase leader Alison Sload. Barnes would get by to finish second and Bellinger was third. Alison Sload poses in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning her second career Supermodified feature. Alison Sload waves the checkered flag high after winning her second Oswego Supermodified feature at Oswego Print this entryShare this:EmailLike this:Like Loading... Related Discover more from Oswego County Today Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email. Type your email… Subscribe