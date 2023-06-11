Oswego Speedway June 10 Winner’s Lineup

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a photo lineup of the June 10, 2023 Oswego Speedway winners:

*All Oswego Speedway Photos are by Jim Feeney – 6-10-23

Oswego NY Super Stocks 6-10-23_1639 Garrett Zacharias celebrates in Oswego Speedway NY Super Stocks Victory Lane.

Oswego NY Super Stocks 6-10-23_1652 Garrett Zacharias poses in Oswego Speedway’s NY Super Stocks Victory Lane.

Oswego NY Super Stocks 6-10-23_1665 Top three at Oswego Speedway in the NY Super Stocks feature were, third Brian Hallett, winner Garrett Zacharias and second place finisher Jacob Christman.

Oswego SBS 6-10-23_1689 Noah Ratcliff 73 in a late race battle with lead Jesse Bearup 37. Bearup held on to win, Ratcliff was just behind in second.

Oswego SBS 6-10-23_1700 Jesse Bearup poses in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the SBS feature.

Oswego SBS 6-10-23_1722 Top three in Oswego Speedway’s SBS feature were, Noah Ratcliff second place, winner Jesse Bearup and third place Camden Proud.

Oswego 350 Super 6-10-23_1740 Kyle Perry stand in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after taking his first 350 Super feature win.

Oswego 350 Super 6-10-23_1755 Top three in Oswego’s 350 Super race were, Josh Sokolic third place, winner Kyle Perry and runner up Dave Cliff.

Oswego Supers 6-10-23_1782 Jeff Abold 05, Dan Connors Jr 01 and Tyler Thompson 98 battle for a top spot in the feature. Connors would move up to second at feature end. Abold would finish fourth, with Thompson seventh.

Oswego Supers 6-10-23_1783 Dave Danzer 52 races Alison Sload 39 for the feature lead. Danzer would go on to win. Sload would end up third at race end.

Oswego Supers 6-10-23_1795 Dave Danzer is all smiles in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the Supermodified feature.

Oswego Supers 6-10-23_1831 Top three in Oswego Speedway Super feature were, Dan Connors second place, winner Dave Danzer and third place finisher Alison Sload.

