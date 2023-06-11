Oswego Speedway June 10 Winner’s Lineup

Oswego NY Super Stocks 6-10-23_1629 Garrett Zacharias 71 challenges Jacob Christman 48 for the feature lead. Zacharias would take the lead and go on to win. Christman finished second. Photo by Jim Feeney.

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a photo lineup of the June 10, 2023 Oswego Speedway winners:

*All Oswego Speedway Photos are by Jim Feeney – 6-10-23

 

 

Oswego NY Super Stocks 6-10-23_1639 Garrett Zacharias celebrates in Oswego Speedway NY Super Stocks Victory Lane.

Oswego NY Super Stocks 6-10-23_1652 Garrett Zacharias poses in Oswego Speedway’s NY Super Stocks Victory Lane.

Oswego NY Super Stocks 6-10-23_1665 Top three at Oswego Speedway in the NY Super Stocks feature were, third Brian Hallett, winner Garrett Zacharias and second place finisher Jacob Christman.

Oswego SBS 6-10-23_1689 Noah Ratcliff 73 in a late race battle with lead Jesse Bearup 37. Bearup held on to win, Ratcliff was just behind in second.

Oswego SBS 6-10-23_1700 Jesse Bearup poses in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the SBS feature.

Oswego SBS 6-10-23_1722 Top three in Oswego Speedway’s SBS feature were, Noah Ratcliff second place, winner Jesse Bearup and third place Camden Proud.

Oswego 350 Super 6-10-23_1740 Kyle Perry stand in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after taking his first 350 Super feature win.

Oswego 350 Super 6-10-23_1755 Top three in Oswego’s 350 Super race were, Josh Sokolic third place, winner Kyle Perry and runner up Dave Cliff.

Oswego Supers 6-10-23_1782 Jeff Abold 05, Dan Connors Jr 01 and Tyler Thompson 98 battle for a top spot in the feature. Connors would move up to second at feature end. Abold would finish fourth, with Thompson seventh.

Oswego Supers 6-10-23_1783 Dave Danzer 52 races Alison Sload 39 for the feature lead. Danzer would go on to win. Sload would end up third at race end.

Oswego Supers 6-10-23_1795 Dave Danzer is all smiles in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the Supermodified feature.

 

Oswego Supers 6-10-23_1831 Top three in Oswego Speedway Super feature were, Dan Connors second place, winner Dave Danzer and third place finisher Alison Sload.

