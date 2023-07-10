OSWEGO, NY – Following is a photo lineup from Oswego Speedway’s Saturday, June 8 races:

Oswego Speedway Photos 7-8-23 – by Jim Feeney

Oswego Super One 7-8-23_0690 An early race for the lead between Mike Bruce 22 and Tim Snyder 0. Bruce would take the lead and the win while Snyder would finish fourth.

Oswego Super One 7-8-23_0696 Alison Sload 39 battles with Brandon Bellinger 02. Bellinger would go on to finish second, while Sload was sixth at feature end.

Oswego Super One 7-8-23_0725 Mike Bruce poses in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the first of Twin 40 Supermodified features.

Oswego Super One 7-8-23_0734 Top three at Oswego Speedway Twin 40’s first feature were second place finisher Brandon Bellinger, winner Mike Bruce and third place Dave Shullick, Jr.

Oswego 350 Super 7-8-23_2803 Top three at Oswego Speedway 350 Super feature were, third place Talen Hawksby, winner Dave Cliff and third place Kyle Perry.

Oswego 350 Super 7-8-23_2779 Dave Cliff stands in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the 350 Supers feature.

Oswego SBS 7-8-23_2815 Dan Kapuscinski 23 battles for a top spot with Noah Ratcliff 73. Kapuscinski would finish second and Ratcliff just behind in third.

Oswego SBS 7-8-23_2819 On his way to the win, Tony DeStevens 24 puts a lap on Darrick Hilton 66. Hilton would finish tenth.

Oswego SBS 7-8-23_2831 Toy DeStevens stands in Oswego Speedway’s Victory Lane after winning the SBS feature.

Oswego SBS 7-8-23_2858 Top three at Oswego Speedway’s SBS feature were, third Noah Ratcliff, winner Tony DeStevens and second place finisher Dan Kapuscinski.

Oswego Supers Two 7-8-23_2860 Camden Proud 54 and Joe Gosek 00 made up the front row of Oswego’s second 40 lap Supermodified feature. From the drop of the green Proud would lead all the way to the win. Gosek had a good finish with a third.

Oswego Supers Two 7-8-23_2866 Dave Shullick Jr 95 races Dave Danzer 52 for position in the top five. Shullick would go on to finish second, while Danzer was fifth.

Oswego Supers Two 7-8-23_2987 Camden Proud gives fist pumps emerging from his car after winning his first Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway.

Oswego Supers Two 7-8-23_2907 Camden Proud is all smiles in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the second of Twin 40 Supermodified features.

Oswego Supers Two 7-8-23_2923 Top three at Oswego Speedway Twin 40’s second feature were, second Dave Shullick Jr, winner, of his first Supermodified feature, Camden Proud and third place finisher Joe Gosek.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...