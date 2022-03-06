OSWEGO – Oswego Speedway is busy preparing for the long anticipated return of the Syracuse Motorsports Expo, which takes place for the first time in two years next weekend in the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress Building.

Plans call for four race cars in the Speedway booth including Camden Proud’s Supermodified and Noah Ratcliff’s Small Block Super, plus the Super Stock of Paul Flye and Sport Compact of Jacob Gustafson, which will be on hand with GTR Promotions.

In addition to the four Speedway cars, the Oswego Kartway, which is reopening for a three-race ‘King of the Kartway’ series this season, will be well represented by Matt Matteson and Savannah Simmons.

2022 Oswego Speedway and Kartway schedules, as well as information on the all new Small Block Super Championship Series will be obtainable at the Speedway booth.

Speedway merchandise will also be available for purchase.

The Syracuse Motorsports Expo will open on Saturday, March 12 from 10am to 8pm, with the second show closing out the weekend on Sunday, March 13 from 10am to 4pm.

Expo admission is $13 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for race fans 5 and under. Weekend passes are also available to purchase for $20.

More information on the Syracuse Motorsports Expo can be found at SyracuseMotorsports.com or find the Syracuse Motorsports Expo on Facebook for updates.

Fans are also encouraged to head to the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center, which will host the return of the Syracuse Indoor Race next Friday and Saturday. You can learn more at IndoorAutoRacing.com

Oswego Speedway’s 71st Season Opener is Saturday, May 28, marking the return of the ‘Port City 150,’ featuring a 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 40-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 35-lap special for J&S Paving 350 Supers.

2022 season ticket, individual race ticket, and camping pricing will be released in the coming weeks.

For information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com, LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

