Oswego Speedway SBS And 350 Super Classic Photos

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a photo lineup of Oswego Speedway’s SBS And 350 Super Classic:

All photos by by Jim Feeney

Oswego SBS Classic 9-3-23_6640 Mike Bruce 22 battles with Jesse Bearup 37 for a spot on the podium. Bearup would get there with the third place finish. Bruce was just behind in fourth.

Oswego SBS Classic 9-3-23_6656 Mike Bond 74 races Andrew Schartner 18 during the Oswego SBS Classic. Bond was able to take the lead and go on to win. Schartner stayed close and came home in second.

Oswego SBS Classic 9-3-23_6678 In the closing laps of the feature Andrew Schartner 18 tried hard to get by leader Mike Bond 74. He couldn’t get the job done, as Bond held on for the win. Schartner followed across the line in second.

Oswego SBS Classic 9-3-23_6701 Mike Bond poses in Victory Lane after winning the Bud Light SBS Classic at Oswego Speedway.

Oswego SBS Classic 9-3-23-6707 Mike Bond celebrates with family and crew in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the Bud Light SBS Classic.

Oswego SBS Classic 9-3-23_6718 Top three at Oswego Speedway SBS Classic were, third Jesse Bearup, winner Mike Bond and second place finisher Andrew Schartner.

Oswego 350 Super Classic 9-3-23_6516 Eddie Witkum Jr 39 battles for a top five spot with Kyle Perry 20. Witkum would get there with a third place. Perry was just out of the top five, finishing sixth.

Oswego 350 Super Classic 9-3-23_6528 Jeffery Battle 14 challenges Jim Storace 47 for the feature lead. Battle would get by and go on to win, with Storace just behind in second.

Oswego 350 Super Classic 9-3-23_6529 Eddie Witkum Jr 39 races with Nick Barzee 31 for a podium spot. Witkum would get that with a third place finish. Barzee would finish fourth.

Oswego 350 Super Classic 9-3-23_6549 Jeffery Battles stands in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the Bud Light 350 Super Classic.

Oswego 350 Super Classic 9-3-23_6568 Top three at Oswego Speedway Bud Light 350 Super Classic were, second place Jim Storace, winner Jeffery Battle and third place Eddie Witkum Jr.

