Oswego Speedway’s ISMA/MSS Evans Mills Photos

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a photo lineup of Oswego Speedways’s ISMA/MSS Evans Mills races:

*All photos by Jim Feeney

ISMA-MSS Evans Mills 23_7380 Mike Ordway Jr 61 tries to hold off a charging Jeff Abold 05. Abold was able to get by and move up to take the lead and the win. Ordway finished third.

ISMA-MSS Evans Mills 23_7434 Jeff Abold 05 battled with Mike McVetta 22, for the race lead, through a good part of the feature. Abold was able to get by in the waning laps and go on to win. McVetta was close behind in second.

ISMA-MSS Evans Mills 23_7438 Mike Ordway Jr 61 moves in to challenge brother-in-law Trent Stephens 19 for a spot on the podium. Ordway would get by to finish third. Stephens ended up fourth.

ISMA-MSS Evans Mills 23_7448 Moe Lilje 32 battles with Brandon Bellinger 02 for a top five finish. Lilje would get there with a fifth place finish. Bellinger was sixth at feature end.

ISMA-MSS Evans Mills 23_7455 Jeff Abold gives a fist pump as he crosses under the checkered flags, winning the John Burr Classic ISMA/MSS feature at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

ISMA-MSS Evans Mills 23_7459 Jeff Abold lets out a big yell as he exits his car after winning the ISMA/MSS feature at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

ISMA-MSS Evans Mills 23_7469 Jeff Abold poses in Evans Mills Raceway Park’s Victory Lane after winning the John Burr Classic ISMA/MSS 100 lap feature.

ISMA-MSS Evans Mills 23_7487 The podium finishers for the John Burr Classic ISMA/MSS feature at Evans Mills Raceway Park were, second Mike McVetta, winner Jeff Abold and third place Mike Ordway Jr.

ISMA-MSS Evans Mills 23_7509 Mike McVetta was crowned the 2023 ISMA-MSS Champion.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...