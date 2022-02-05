OSWEGO – In anticipation of a large field of cars pitside for the opening Oswego Winged Super Challenge event on Saturday, June 4, Speedway officials have elected to add an Open Practice session to the schedule on Friday, June 3 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Hot laps will be open only to divisions on the schedule for June 4, which includes the ISMA / MSS / Oswego Winged Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds, and Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supers.

Grandstand admission will be free for all spectators while pit passes will be available at $25 per person.

Oswego’s Winged Super Challenge will draw the best cars and drivers in winged Supermodified racing to the ‘Home of the Supermodifieds’ with more than $140,000 in cash and contingencies on the line in 2022.

The Winged Super Challenge consists of three shows slated for Saturday June 4, July 9, and August 13, with each event paying $6,000 to the winner and $1,200 to start the feature as part of a $41,000 overall purse.

Additionally, the top 10 drivers in Winged Super Challenge point standings at the end of three events will share a hand in the $15,000 Miller Electric Manufacturing / J&S Paving point fund, with $3,000 going to the Winged Super Challenge champion.

Each event will begin with time trials for the Winged Supermodifieds, followed by a top 12 invert for heat racing, and a redraw for the features.

The J&S Paving 350 Supermodified division will join the winged big blocks for all three events.

Teams planning to stay in town for the long weekend(s) are encouraged to book reservations through the Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego, which has been named the official hotel of the Winged Super Challenge for 2022.

The Oswego Winged Super Challenge and Holiday Inn Express & Suites have partnered to offer a discounted racer’s rate for teams participating in the challenge this season.

Teams can visit www.HIEOswego.com/racing to book rooms for the June 4, July 9, and August 13 events.

Oswego Speedway’s 71st season will get underway on Saturday, May 28 with the return of the historic ‘Port City 150’ featuring action for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.

An Open Practice session will be held one week prior on Saturday, May 21 from 1 to 5pm.

Driver registration for Oswego Speedway’s 2022 campaign is now open. Forms are obtainable on the Speedway website at www.OswegoSpeedway.com/rules.

2022 season ticket, individual race ticket, and camping pricing will be released in the coming weeks.

A date for camping renewals will also be announced in the near future.

For information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com, LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...