BREWERTON, NY – It seems like the 2021 racing season just started, but one look at the schedule shows there are just six-point races left to decide track champions starting this Friday, July 23 when the Reagan Companies will present a night of fast, family affordable fun at the Brewerton Speedway.

Doing battle on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders.

The three top-finishing DIRTcar 358-Modifieds will receive $300, $200, and $100 respectively in addition to their base purse.

Getting a feature win in the Modifieds on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon ‘is no easy task with Michael Maresca and Ron Davis III being the only drivers with more than one win at two each.

The Sportsman division competition is just as tough as the Modifieds. Coming into this Friday, Chris Mackey is the only one with more than one feature win at two.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Gates will open at 5:30 pm with racing getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds – 1. Larry Wight (372) 2. Jimmy Phelps (360) 3. Tim Sears Jr. (336) 4. Chris Hile (330) 5. Michael Maresca (314).

Sportsman – 1. Zach Sobotka (390) 2. Alan Fink (382) 3. Amy Holland (374) 4. Chris Mackey (354) 5. Tyler Murray (344).

Mod Lites – 1. Justin Williams (356) 2. Mike Mullen (340) 3. Hunter Lawton (322) 4. Kyle Demo (294) 5. Joe Garafolo (292).

4-Cylinders – 1. Chuck Powelczyk (516) 2. Quinn Wallis (488) 3. Damian Bechler (460) 4. Clayton Koch (346) 5. Sam Curcie (312).

The Brewerton Speedway would like to thank marketing partner and Friday’s event sponsor the Reagan Companies located at 8 East Main St. in Marcellus, NY.

As an independent insurance agency, Reagan Companies’ goal is to assist you in all your Risk Management needs. They can help you manage, and plan for all your potential risks. As insurance professionals, they assess your needs and offer you a variety of insurance products to choose from.

Service, whether it is in response to an insurance claim or general question, is the most important value they have offered their clients for the last 89 years.

Reagan Companies is an organization dedicated to building trusted relationships with their customers, striving every day to make you feel both comfortable and confident in their abilities by acting as your consultant. Reagan works closely with several major insurance carriers in order to offer appropriate coverage at a fair price.

If you need insurance coverage for your home, car or business please visit www.reaganinsurance.com or call (315) 673-2094. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest go to www.brewertonspeedway.com

By Dave Medler

