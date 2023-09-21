Power Seal Driveaway Sealing Posting Outlaw Weekend Cash Awards In Honor Of Pitcher, Inman

FULTON, NY – Long-time Fulton Speedway supporter Tom Juno and his Power Seal Driveway Sealing company have come on board to support Milton CAT Outlaw 200 racers with over $1400 in posted cash awards in memory of two racers with rich Outlaw Weekend histories that passed in 2023.

Power Seal will honor the memory of Jeremy Pitcher with the Jeremy Pitcher Pole Dash for the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout. Pitcher was a many-time feature winner, track champion and 2011 Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout winner who was lost to cancer in March of this year. The pole dash will run on Saturday to set the front rows of the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout lineup. A lucrative purse awaits the top-3 finishers with $514 going to the winner, $314 to the runner-up and $214 for the third-place finisher.

Power Seal has also pledged $400 is special awards to the Milton CAT Outlaw 200 in memory of the 2019 Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Champion, Kyle Inman. Like Pitcher, Inman was lost to cancer just before the season began. Inman was a frequent visitor to Fulton Speedway in his familiar blue #20k. In honor of Inman, Power Seal will post a $200 bonus to the 20th place finisher of the Milton CAT Outlaw 200. Additionally, $100 will be awarded to the race leader on both lap 20 and lap 120.

Visit www.fultonspeedway.com and click the Outlaw 200 link at the top of the page for all things Milton CAT Outlaw 200 weekend. Tickets and driver registration can be secured there. Fulton Speedway’s Facebook page will provide day-to-day updates as Milton CAT Outlaw Weekend approaches.

37th Annual Milton CAT Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule

Wednesday, September 27

Camping lot opens for the weekend 11 a.m.

Early Hauler parking: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

THURSDAY THUNDER – Thursday, September 28

IMCA STARS East Coast Nationals Mod Lite Championship (25-laps)

RL Cleaning $1000-to-win Four Cylinder Open (25-laps)

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20-laps)

Hobby Stock Showdown (25-laps)

ESS Sprint, Sportsman, Modified practice sessions

Early Hauler Parking 12pm – 3 p.m.

Ticket Sales/Will Call Open 12pm – 3 p.m.

Pit Gates Open 4 p.m.

Grandstand Gates Open 5 p.m.

Hot Laps 6 p.m.

Heat Races Begin 7 p.m.

FAST FRIDAY – Friday, September 29

ESS Sprints

15-lap Modified Qualifiers (winners earn 17-20th place starting spots in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats (10-laps) and Consolations (12-laps)

Early Hauler Parking 12pm – 3 p.m.

Ticket Sales/Will Call Open 12pm – 3 p.m.

Pit Gates Open 4 p.m.

Grandstand Gates Open 5 p.m.

Hot Laps 5:45 p.m.

Heat Races Begin 7 p.m.

MILTON CAT OUTLAW 200 – Saturday, September 30

Heats, Consolations, Last Chance Shootout and 37th Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

15-lap Last Chance Qualifiers, $514-to-win Jeremy Pitcher Memorial Pole Dash and 50-lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

Pit Gates Open 1 p.m.

Grandstands Open 2 p.m.

Heat Races Begin 5 p.m.

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship Approx. 8:00 p.m.

37th Annual Milton CAT Outlaw 200 Approx. 8:45 p.m.

