FULTON, NY – Fulton’s Richard Murtaugh has been awarded the win in Wednesday night’s Highbank Holdup Sportsman feature at Fulton Speedway after apparent winner Matt Janczuk failed to complete his obligations in post-race technical inspection. The third starting, Murtaugh got by pole sitter Jason Parkhurst Jr. midway through the race and gave chase to Janczuk to the drop of the checkered.

Murtaugh’s win earned him $750 in purse, a $100 bonus from Chris Nichols Snap-On Tools and a guaranteed starting spot in the prestigious Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout as part of Milton CAT Outlaw Weekend. Defending Dot Foods Sportsman track champion Andrew Buff finished second, with Zach Sobotka, Jason Parkhurst, Jr., and Brandon Carvey rounding out the top-5top-five. Sixth went to Ryan Dolbear followed by Nicholas Root, Rich Townsend, Kyle Devendorf and Cody Manitta.

There will be no racing at the Fulton Speedway this Saturday, June 24 so family and friends can spend time with their recent graduates.

The speedway will be back in action in a big way on Saturday, July 1 when the methanol breathing, Winged Warriors Empire Super Sprints Speedweek will invade the ‘Highbanks’. They always bring some of the best 360 Sprint car drivers in the Northeast, plus the provinces of Ontario, and Quebec, Canada.

Joining the Sprint cars will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant – Stirling Lubricants Night Admission.

Adult G/A: $2518 Years & Younger: Free

Pit Passes:DIRTcar/ ESS Members: $40

Non-Members: $45

Pits will open at: 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps Start: 5:50 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:00 p.m.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. Be sure to like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – Sportsman Shootout Qualifier – (25 Laps): 1. 33-Richard Murtaugh[3]; 2. 92-Andrew Buff[8]; 3. 38-Zach Sobotka[4]; 4. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[1]; 5. 19C-Brandon Carvey[7]; 6. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[10]; 7. 30-Nicholas Root[14]; 8. 51-Rich Townsend[9]; 9. 5-Kyle Devendorf[11]; 10. 6-Cody Manitta[12]; 11. 83X-Brett Sears[13]; 12. 13-James Donaldson[17]; 13. 77L-Buddy Leathley[16]; 14. R1-Riley Rogala[15]; 15. 64-Tyler Corcoran[18]; 16. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[19]; 17. 10G-Austin Germinio[6]; 18. 16X-Savannah Laflair[21]; 19. 621G-Trevor Gibbons[20]; 20. 5R-Steve Roberts[23]; 21. 39S-Josh Fellows[22]; 22. 4-Emmett Waldron[5]; 23. 21-Ryan Barrett[24]; 24. (DQ) 33X-Matt Janczuk[2]

