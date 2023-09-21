RL Cleaning 4-Cylinder Open A Thursday Thunder Highlight At Milton CAT Outlaw Weekend

FULTON, NY – Support from RL Cleaning, Dutcher Electric and DylEmma Trucking has boosted the total purse to over $5000, with a winner’s share of $1000, for the 4-Cylinder Open at next Thursday’s Milton CAT Outlaw 200.  A large field of 4-cylinders are expected to take to the Highbanks for the 25-lap special.

Additional 4-Cylinder awards up for grabs include:

Heat Winners – $50

$50 Hard Luck Award

$100 to the Longest Tow

$100 to the Hard Charger of the race.

Visit www.fultonspeedway.com and click the Outlaw 200 link at the top of the page for all things Outlaw 200 weekend. Tickets and driver registration can be secured there. Fulton Speedway’s Facebook page will provide day-to-day updates as Milton CAT Outlaw approaches.

37th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule

Tuesday, September 19

Milton CAT Outlaw 200 Weekend Test and Tune                                         6pm

Wednesday, September 27

Camping lot opens for the weekend                                                             11am

Early Hauler parking                                                                                      5pm-7pm

THURSDAY THUNDER – Thursday, September 28

IMCA STARS East Coast Nationals Mod Lite Championship (25-laps)

RL Cleaning $1000-to-win Four Cylinder Open (25-laps)

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20-laps)

Hobby Stock Showdown (25-laps)

ESS Sprint, Sportsman, Modified practice sessions

 

Early Hauler Parking                                                                                     12pm – 3pm

Ticket Sales/Will Call Open                                                                           12pm – 3pm

Pit Gates Open                                                                                              4pm

Grandstand Gates Open                                                                               5pm

Hot Laps                                                                                                        6pm

Heat Races Begin                                                                                          7pm

FAST FRIDAY – Friday, September 29

ESS Sprints

15-lap Modified Qualifiers (winners earn 17-20th place starting spots in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats (10-laps) and Consolations (12-laps)

 

Early Hauler Parking                                                                                     12pm – 3pm

Ticket Sales/Will Call Open                                                                           12pm – 3pm

Pit Gates Open                                                                                              4pm

Grandstand Gates Open                                                                               5pm

Hot Laps                                                                                                        5:45pm

Heat Races Begin                                                                                          7pm

MILTON CAT OUTLAW 200 – Saturday, September 30

Heats, Consolations, Last Chance Shootout and 37th Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

15-lap Last Chance Qualifiers, $514-to-win Power Seal Jeremy Pitcher Memorial Pole Dash and 50-lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

Pit Gates Open                                                                                              1pm

Grandstands Open                                                                                        2pm

Heat Races Begin                                                                                          5pm

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship                                        Approx. 8:00pm

37th Annual Outlaw 200                                                                               Approx. 8:45pm

 

