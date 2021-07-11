BREWERTON, NY- Ron Davis III won his second Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature of the year Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway.

Davis would take advantage of a lap 18 caution when he would drive into the lead on the restart getting by Ben Bushaw in his small block who led from lap 2 of the 35-lap feature. Once out front, Davis held off late race pressure from Michael Maresca for the popular win with the fans.

Other winners on NAPA Auto Parts night were, Brandon Carvey (Sportsman) Clayton Brewer (Mod Lites) Quinn Wallis (4-Cylinders) Bill Leonard & Mike Houghtaling (Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour).

Ben Bushaw and Roy Bresnahan would lead the Modified field down to the green with Bresnahan leading the opening lap with Bushaw taking over the top-spot one lap later.

By lap 10 Bushaw had his potent small block out to a straight away lead as Jeff Taylor, Tyler Trump from 10th, Ron Davis III and Michael Maresca from 14th raced for second through fifth.

At the halfway point Bushaw was still out front with a big lead with Davis, Trump, Maresca and Jimmy Phelps chasing when a car slowed, bringing out a yellow, erasing Bushaw’s lead.

Davis would take advantage of the yellow as he would drive into the lead on the restart and looked to put distance between himself and the rest of the field.

With 10 laps remaining Davis was on rails running the topside of the speedway leaving Bushaw, Maresca, Trump and Larry Wight from 16th to race hard for second through fifth.

The yellow would wave on lap 26 erasing the two-second lead Davis had had setting up a dash to the finish.

When the green came back out and to the checkers, Maresca threw every he had at Davis, but Davis did not flinch going under the checkers 0.365 ahead of Maresca. Larry Wight, Tyler Trump and Jimmy Phelps rounded out the top-five.

In the 25-lap DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature Brandon Carvey grabbed the lead at the drop of the green while the racing behind him was two- and three-wide in the early going.

Carvey would bolt out to a half-a-straightaway lead by lap 10 as Quinn Wallis and Riley Rogala raced side-by-side for second with Jeff Prentice and Rich Townsend showing in the top-five.

With 10 laps remaining Carvey was on cruise control out front by a straightaway with Wallis looking for a way to cut into that lead. Prentice, Rogala and Townsend waged their own battle for third through fifth.

On lap 17 the caution flag would wave erasing Carvey’s big lead and setting up a shootout to the finish with Wallis.

When the green came back out and to the finish, Quinn Wallis threw everything he had at Carvey, but Brandon Carvey was not going to be denied as he was under the checkers for his first career Brewerton Sportsman win by 0.216 over Wallis. Jeff Prentice, Rich Townsend and Alan Fink Finished third through fifth.

Jeff Prentice finish is on hold pending further tech.

The 25-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature would see Clayton Brewer take advantage of an upfront starting spot as he bolted out to an early lead.

With 5 laps complete, Brewer and Kyle Demo were in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field while Joe Garafolo, Tucker Halliday and Mike Mullen showed in the top-five.

At the halfway point Brewer still led with Demo right in his tire tracks trying to find a way by. Halliday, Garafolo and Mullen were still in contention for top finishes.

Over the remaining laps there would be no stopping Brewer as he cruised under the checkers for his second win of the year. Demo, Mullen, Halliday and points leader Justin Williams finished second through fifth.

Jack Taskey would lead the opening 8 laps of the 15-lap Fleet Repair 4-Cylinder feature before Quinn Wallis would drive into the lead.

Just when it looked like Wallis would cruise to the win the caution would come out on lap 14 setting up a green, white checker finish. When green came back out Chuck Powelczyk pressured Wallis but to no avail as Wallis took his second win of the year. Jack Taskey, Justin Pope and Damien Bechler finished third through fifth.

The Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour put on a pair of exciting features with Bill Leonard (Modified) and Mike Houghtaling (Unlimited) grabbing feature wins.

The Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour put on a pair of exciting features with Bill Leonard (Modified) and Mike Houghtaling (Unlimited) grabbing feature wins.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger, free. Pit admission is $35. Gates will open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

July 9 – NAPA Auto Parts Night at The Speedway Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds 35 Laps) – RON DAVIS III, Michael Maresca, Larry Wight, Tyler Trump, Jimmy Phelps, Chris Hile, Billy Decker, Ben Bushaw, Chad Phelps, Pat Ward, Tim Sears Jr., Tom Sears, Jeff Taylor, Jim Witko, Kevin Root, Joe August, Gill Tegg, Tim Murphy, Andy Noto, Roy Bresnahan, Tim Harris.

(DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus $300. $200) – Ben Bushaw, Gill Tegg.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25 Laps) – BRANDON CARVEY, Quinn Wallis, **Jeff Prentice, Rich Townsend, Alan Fink, Amy Holland, Tyler Murray, Riley Rogala, Zach Sobotka, Zach Payne, Chris Mackey, Tony Finch II, Dale Caswell, Richard Murtaugh, JJ Courcy, Earl Rudy, Max Hill, Chris Bonoffski, Buckey Hayes, Matt Kitts, Jacob Dupra, Matt Caprara, Brent Joy. ** Pending further tech.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Zach Sobotka.

(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 20 Laps) – CLAYTON BREWER, Kyle Demo, Mike Mullen, Tucker Halliday, Justin Williams, Joe Garafolo, Hunter Lawton, Brad Harris, Billy Applebee, Roger Olschewske, Travis Hewitt, Kelly Skinner. DNS Tom Mackey.

(Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders 15 Laps) – QUINN WALLIS, Chuck Powelczyk, Jack Taskey, Justin Pope, Damien Bechler, Cory Valade, Clayton Koch, Ray Bechler, Sam Curcie.

(Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour) – Modified – Bill Leonard. Unlimited – Mike Houghtaling.

Press release written By Dave Medler

