BREWERTON, NY – Friday night Ronnie Davis III won the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature at the Brewerton Speedway after a late race battle in heavy traffic with track point leader Tim Sears Jr. and Max McLaughlin for his first win of the year.

Other winners on Huan Welding Supply & Specialty Gases Night. Tony Finch III (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Zack Babcock (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) Colby Herzog (Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks) Jack Miller (Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour).

Dylan Zacharias and Adam Roberts brought the thirty-one-car starting field to the green with Zacharias grabbing the early advantage in the 35-Lap Modified feature.

By lap five Zacharias in a small block opened a half a straightaway lead with Alan Fink, Roberts, Max McLaughlin, and Zach Payne were in a tight fight for top-five positions.

A caution on lap ten would see McLaughlin on the restart blast into the lead from fourth using the topside of the speedway.

McLaughlin and Ronnie Davis III were even going under the flag stand on lap fifteen as Todd Root, Tim Sears Jr. from twenty first starting spot, and Zacharias were slugging it out for third through fifth.

Davis would find the bite he needed on the bottom of the speedway to take the lead by inches on lap seventeen.

When the scoring tower read lap twenty, Davis and McLaughlin were in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field with Sears starting to reel in the top-two.

With ten laps to go Davis would hold a half a straightaway lead in heavy traffic with McLaughlin and Sears keeping the leader in their sights as the final laps started clicking off the lap counter.

Over the final laps Ronnie Davis III did a masterful job putting cars down a lap in heavy traffic and outrunning Tim Sears Jr. 0.521 at the checkers. Max McLaughlin, Todd Root, and Zack Payne rounded out the top-five at the finish.

Tony Finch II would take the lead at the start of the 25-Lap Sportsman feature and by lap-five was in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field with Ryan Dolbear. Chris Hulsizer, Nick Root, and AJ Miller battled for third through fifth.

Finch and Dolbear were still racing for the lead on lap-ten with Hulsizer, Miller, and Brett Sears were in the top-five.

A yellow on lap sixteen would tighten the field up for a nine-lap dash to the checkers.

The winning move of the race was the restart Tony Finch got as he was able to drive away from the field cruising under the checkers by almost two-seconds over Ryan Dolbear. Chris Hulsizer, Brett Sears, and AJ Miller completed the top-five.

Anthony VanEpps would lead the first two laps off the 15-Lap Four-Cylinder Super Stock feature when Colby Herzog would drive into the top-spot. Once in the lead Herzog would outrun four-time feature winner and point leader Chris Bonoffski to the checkers. Justin Guyle, Clayton Koch, and Nate Powers finished third through fifth.

The 20-Lap Mod Lite feature would see Joel Moller take the lead at the start and would hold off the division best when the caution would come out on lap nineteen. Zack Babcock would take advantage of the yellow as he would take the lead on the restart and would go on to win his second straight feature. Kyle Demo, Justin Williams, and Joel Moller completed the top-five.

Jack Miller was the class of the field in the 20-Lap Dirt Modified Nostalgia feature.

The Brewerton Speedway will have the night off this Friday, July 14.

On Friday, July 21 Microgame Play & Trade will present the power-four race night featuring the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks. Also, an appearance by the Syracuse Microd Club.

July 21 Admission:

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Younger: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar/IMCA Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps At: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com. Like speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY.

