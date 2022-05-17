WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s Kart Cup welcomed nearly 100 entries on Sunday with Seth Whitney standing on top of the competition as the overall PRO Clone 360 Kart Cup champion, earning a cool $1,000 for his efforts.

Whitney put together the best overall finish in the day’s PRO Clone 360 Twin 20’s to claim the overall title over Tanner Emmons, Nick McGill, Dave Foti and Dan Marsden.

The day’s first Twin 20 saw Chris Natoli rush to the early lead with defending Kart Cup champion Jamie Shutts in tow. After battling for several laps at the front, contact between the two top runners left Natoli with a left rear tire rub, which sent him off the kartway.

With Natoli out, Shutts now battled Whitney for the top spot passed the halfway point of the race. Drawing to the end, Whitney was able to pull low down the back stretch and pull alongside Shutts into turn three for lead. Side by side, the two brushed, with Shutts washing high on the track and spinning the No. 00.

Able to continue on, Whitney was then able to distance himself at the finish over Dan Marsden and Nick McGill to claim his first $500 prize of the day.

Several late cautions allowed Shutts to drive back to fourth in the final laps ahead of Emmons, Foti, Devin McGill, Max McLaughlin, Kyle Weeks and Chris Pier, who were all eligible to be inverted for the second Twin event.

Whitney would pull an inversion pill of eight, which put McLaughlin on the pole for the second twin of the evening that would pay another $500 to win.

After leading early and failing to finish the first Twin, Natoli rocketed through the field in the No. 33 in Twin two and would not be denied. The Baldwinsville, NY driver marched through the field from the back of the pack to handily claim the $500 victory over Emmons, Whitney, Foti and McGill.

Whitney’s finishes of first and third were just enough to edge Emmons for the $500 overall title with McGill, Foti, Marsden, Pier, Devin McGill, Natoli, Shutts and Jared Costello finishing the Top 10 positions, overall.

Senior point races on Sunday were claimed by Richard Murtaugh (Clone Heavy), Matt Matteson (Clone Light) and Justin Pier (Clone Super Heavy).

Matteson’s Clone Light triumph was the first of his career at Weedsport and came over a stout field of 20 entries.

Junior point races were won on Sunday by Luke Holmes (Jr. Red), Levi Herriven (Jr. Green), Parker Allen (Jr. Purple), Nigel Pendykoski (Jr. Blue) and Anthony Pollow (Jr. Unrestricted.)

The Slack Karts Super Kart Series will continue at Weedsport Kartway on Sunday, September 18 with the James Shutts Memorial. The day’s racing will include all eight point classes, as well as a $500 to win PRO Clone 360 main and the coveted Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial, paying a minimum of $722 to the winner.

Weedsport Kartway returns to action with its first Thursday Night Thunder event of the season on Thursday, June 23. The Pencil’s Down Showdown will be a night race, using heat races as qualifying, for all eight points classes.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

