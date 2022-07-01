Seventeenth Annual Novelis Fan Can Chase At Oswego Speedway Begins Saturday

OSWEGO, NY – Get your cans to the Oswego Speedway! Continuing the longstanding partnership between Oswego Speedway and Supermodified division sponsor, Novelis, the 17th annual Novelis Fan Can Chase will get underway this Saturday, July 2 at the Steel Palace.

Held every year since 2005, last season’s Novelis Fan Can Chase saw a record breaking total of 128,837 cans donated across just two dates – including an incredible 24,645 cans turned in by 10-time Fan Can Chase champion, Jim Larkin, alone.

The can drive held during the Mr. Novelis Supermodified event in August 2021 brought nearly six figures worth of cans to the Speedway in a single evening for a total of 96,655, which also had broken the previous record of 32,182 set last July.

Once again, the winner of the 2022 Fan Can Chase will be granted the opportunity to choose between three big grand prizes; two 2023 Oswego Speedway regular season reserved tickets, two 2023 regular season pit passes, or two 2023 regular season Sky Deck Passes.

After the winner selects his or her prize, those who finished second and third in the 2022 Fan Can Chase will be able to select one of the remaining two prizes.

All households that donate a total of 1,000-plus cans throughout the 2022 Fan Can Chase will receive a pair of GA passes to the 66th Annual Budweiser International Classic 200 on Sunday, September 4, along with Saturday of Classic Weekend as well.

Additionally, those finishing fourth through twelfth in the final Fan Can Chase standings will also be rewarded with GA passes to Saturday and Sunday of Classic Weekend.

As the seventeenth season of the Novelis Fan Can Chase begins, Novelis and the Speedway have already broken the $100,000 mark in all-time money raised.

Funds from the Fan Can Chase are donated to several local organizations such as Oswego Renaissance, P-TECH, Oswego County Opportunities, The Child Advocacy Center, ARISE, Blessings in a Backpack, and more.

This Saturday’s can drive will take place from 2:30pm to 4:00pm outside of the Speedway’s main entrance.

Other 2022 Fan Can Chase dates include Mr. Novelis Supermodified Night July 23 and Track Championship Night on August 20.

If you have any questions regarding the Novelis Fan Can Chase, please contact Joe Schultzkie at [email protected].

The Fan Can Chase will help to kickoff the huge Best Western Plus and Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront Independence Weekend Spectacular featuring Grand Prix feature events for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supers with fireworks to cap off the night.

Tickets are available online at OswegoSpeedway.com by clicking ‘buy tickets’ or you can make purchases at the box office or any ticket window on raceday.

For more information, please visit OswegoSpeedway.com, or you can connect with the track on social media by clicking LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway, or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

????? ???? ??????? ??? ??? ????? ????????? :

1. Jim Larkin – 24,645

2. Ron Gunther – 14,517

3. Marty Beeman – 11,238

4. Gary Rookey – 4,350

5. Chris Cote – 3,042

6. David Corey – 3,000

7. Mary Spaulding – 2,840

8. George Geroux – 2,423

9. Lester Smart – 2,200

10. Ricky Pritchard – 2,000

11. Lori Pritchard – 2,000

12. Mike Howard – 1,260

13. Stan Kucharski – 1,200

14. John Gray – 1,175

15. Rocky Baker – 1,155

16. Dave Demling – 1,150

17. Cary Rookey – 1,100

18. Emily Howard – 1,080

19. John Reynolds – 1,057

20. Chick Vickery – 1,055

21. Ron Cahill – 1,050

22. Jeff Cobb – 1,025

23. Mike Johnson – 1,024

24. John Proctor – 1,010

25. Tim Myers – 1,010

26. Don Myers – 1,010

27. Brad Smart – 1,005

28. Patrick Cady – 1,001

29. Robert Myer – 1,000

30. Mark Johnson – 1,000

31. Keri Susino – 1,000

32. Mike Cleery Sr. – 1,000

33. Mike Gunther Sr. – 1,000

34. Mike Gunther Jr. – 1,000

35. Ryan Beeman – 1,000

36. Mike Chwalek – 1,000

37. Jessica Slight – 1,000

38. September Bennett – 1,000

39. Mark Denny Sr. – 1,000

40. Karen Vincent – 1,000

41. Amanda March – 1,000

42. Nick March – 1,000

43. Mark Denny Jr. – 1,000

44. Jason Kingsley – 1,000

45. Mike Denny – 1,000

46. Jackie Bruce – 1,000

47. James Wallace – 1,000

48. Aaron Vincent – 1,000

49. Brian Finnegan – 1,000

50. Steve Sixbeery – 1,000

51. Austin Vincent – 1,000

52. Amanda Beemen – 1,000

53. Bernie Johnson – 1,000

54. Dan Lupa – 1,000

55. Bob Lupa – 1,000

56. Haley Baker – 1,000

57. Len Fowler – 1,000

58. Timothy Clifford – 1,000

59. Dave Buskey – 1,000

60. Jamie Fancett – 1,000

61. Dan Woodard – 1,000

62. Bill Ostrander – 1,000

63. Ann Marie Cliff – 1,000

64. Courtney Olson – 1,000

65. Sean Lucas – 1,000

66. Bob Lowery – 350

67. Robert Crissafuli – 150

68. Dan Buskey – 100

69. Matt Vashaw – 100

70. Jim Grant – 100

71. Dorothy Bonney – 100

72. Charles Kruel – 100

73. Ben Hughes – 100

74. Mike Jadus – 75

75. Len Lagoe – 40

?????? ????? – 128,837

