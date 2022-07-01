Seventeenth Annual Novelis Fan Can Chase At Oswego Speedway Begins Saturday

OSWEGO, NY – Get your cans to the Oswego Speedway! Continuing the longstanding partnership between Oswego Speedway and Supermodified division sponsor, Novelis, the 17th annual Novelis Fan Can Chase will get underway this Saturday, July 2 at the Steel Palace.
Held every year since 2005, last season’s Novelis Fan Can Chase saw a record breaking total of 128,837 cans donated across just two dates – including an incredible 24,645 cans turned in by 10-time Fan Can Chase champion, Jim Larkin, alone.
The can drive held during the Mr. Novelis Supermodified event in August 2021 brought nearly six figures worth of cans to the Speedway in a single evening for a total of 96,655, which also had broken the previous record of 32,182 set last July.
Once again, the winner of the 2022 Fan Can Chase will be granted the opportunity to choose between three big grand prizes; two 2023 Oswego Speedway regular season reserved tickets, two 2023 regular season pit passes, or two 2023 regular season Sky Deck Passes.
After the winner selects his or her prize, those who finished second and third in the 2022 Fan Can Chase will be able to select one of the remaining two prizes.
All households that donate a total of 1,000-plus cans throughout the 2022 Fan Can Chase will receive a pair of GA passes to the 66th Annual Budweiser International Classic 200 on Sunday, September 4, along with Saturday of Classic Weekend as well.
Additionally, those finishing fourth through twelfth in the final Fan Can Chase standings will also be rewarded with GA passes to Saturday and Sunday of Classic Weekend.
As the seventeenth season of the Novelis Fan Can Chase begins, Novelis and the Speedway have already broken the $100,000 mark in all-time money raised.
Funds from the Fan Can Chase are donated to several local organizations such as Oswego Renaissance, P-TECH, Oswego County Opportunities, The Child Advocacy Center, ARISE, Blessings in a Backpack, and more.
This Saturday’s can drive will take place from 2:30pm to 4:00pm outside of the Speedway’s main entrance.
Other 2022 Fan Can Chase dates include Mr. Novelis Supermodified Night July 23 and Track Championship Night on August 20.
If you have any questions regarding the Novelis Fan Can Chase, please contact Joe Schultzkie at [email protected].
The Fan Can Chase will help to kickoff the huge Best Western Plus and Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront Independence Weekend Spectacular featuring Grand Prix feature events for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supers with fireworks to cap off the night.
Tickets are available online at OswegoSpeedway.com by clicking ‘buy tickets’ or you can make purchases at the box office or any ticket window on raceday.
For more information, please visit OswegoSpeedway.com, or you can connect with the track on social media by clicking LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway, or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.
About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.
????? ???? ??????? ??? ??? ????? ????????? :
1. Jim Larkin – 24,645
2. Ron Gunther – 14,517
3. Marty Beeman – 11,238
4. Gary Rookey – 4,350
5. Chris Cote – 3,042
6. David Corey – 3,000
7. Mary Spaulding – 2,840
8. George Geroux – 2,423
9. Lester Smart – 2,200
10. Ricky Pritchard – 2,000
11. Lori Pritchard – 2,000
12. Mike Howard – 1,260
13. Stan Kucharski – 1,200
14. John Gray – 1,175
15. Rocky Baker – 1,155
16. Dave Demling – 1,150
17. Cary Rookey – 1,100
18. Emily Howard – 1,080
19. John Reynolds – 1,057
20. Chick Vickery – 1,055
21. Ron Cahill – 1,050
22. Jeff Cobb – 1,025
23. Mike Johnson – 1,024
24. John Proctor – 1,010
25. Tim Myers – 1,010
26. Don Myers – 1,010
27. Brad Smart – 1,005
28. Patrick Cady – 1,001
29. Robert Myer – 1,000
30. Mark Johnson – 1,000
31. Keri Susino – 1,000
32. Mike Cleery Sr. – 1,000
33. Mike Gunther Sr. – 1,000
34. Mike Gunther Jr. – 1,000
35. Ryan Beeman – 1,000
36. Mike Chwalek – 1,000
37. Jessica Slight – 1,000
38. September Bennett – 1,000
39. Mark Denny Sr. – 1,000
40. Karen Vincent – 1,000
41. Amanda March – 1,000
42. Nick March – 1,000
43. Mark Denny Jr. – 1,000
44. Jason Kingsley – 1,000
45. Mike Denny – 1,000
46. Jackie Bruce – 1,000
47. James Wallace – 1,000
48. Aaron Vincent – 1,000
49. Brian Finnegan – 1,000
50. Steve Sixbeery – 1,000
51. Austin Vincent – 1,000
52. Amanda Beemen – 1,000
53. Bernie Johnson – 1,000
54. Dan Lupa – 1,000
55. Bob Lupa – 1,000
56. Haley Baker – 1,000
57. Len Fowler – 1,000
58. Timothy Clifford – 1,000
59. Dave Buskey – 1,000
60. Jamie Fancett – 1,000
61. Dan Woodard – 1,000
62. Bill Ostrander – 1,000
63. Ann Marie Cliff – 1,000
64. Courtney Olson – 1,000
65. Sean Lucas – 1,000
66. Bob Lowery – 350
67. Robert Crissafuli – 150
68. Dan Buskey – 100
69. Matt Vashaw – 100
70. Jim Grant – 100
71. Dorothy Bonney – 100
72. Charles Kruel – 100
73. Ben Hughes – 100
74. Mike Jadus – 75
75. Len Lagoe – 40
?????? ????? – 128,837