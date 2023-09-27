Several Past Milton CAT Outlaw 200 Champions Seek Another 20G’s

FULTON, NY – This weekend the Milton CAT Outlaw 200 Weekend will be capped off with one of the most sought-after events in the Northeast…the Outlaw 200.

This year’s event highlights the Small Block Modifieds and is expected to draw a stellar field to the Route 57 racing facility.

The best of the best are included in the winner’s honor roll and several past winners will be in this years’ when it takes the green early Saturday evening.

Several Modified Hall of Famers are included on the winner’s roster.

Over the years there have been several “expected” winners, but also a few sleepers have celebrated in victory lane.

So fans never know what to expect other than they will witness one of the most sought after wins in the Northeast.

This year will be the 37th running of the Outlaw 00 with Milton CAT coming on board as the weekend and race sponsor.

Over the years there have been numerous memorable events.

The most sensational string of wins came in the first five years when Billy Pauch Sr. captured each and every 200 from 1986 thru 1990. He came back to win it again in 1997 to be the only six-time winner of the Outlaw 200.

Frank Cozze broke the streak in ‘91.

The first “local” victor was Tom Kinsella as he won his first oe two 200’s in 1992 (and again in 1995).

Alan Johnson (2001-2003) was able to string together three consecutive victories and he also won in 1999.

Four-time winner expected to be in the field is Billy Decker (2007, 2009, 2015 and 2017) and while three-time victor Jimmy Phelps (2013, 2016 and 2018) is also going to be on hand.

Winner of 1998, 2004 and 2005, Tim Fuller, is a guaranteed starter.

Other winners over the history of the event include defending champion Matt Sheppard (2022 and 2014), Mat Williamson, Michael Maresca, Pat Ward, Brett Hearn, Danny Johnson (2006 and 2008), Kenny Brightbill, Dale Planck and Pual Jensen.

This year a host of top competitors are expected to be on hand including former winners Phelps, Sheppard, Decker, Fuller, and Williamson.

Guaranteed starters committing to attending include Ryan Arbuthnot, Corey Cormier, Billy Dunn, Tim Fuller, Mike Mahaney and Felix Roy.

Fulton weekly competitors will be out to protect the home field and those drivers include track champion Tim Sears Jr., Dave Marcuccilli, Billy Dunn, Larry Wight, Ron Davis III, Amy Holland, Chris Mackey, Derek Webb, Marshall Hurd, Corey Barker, Alan Fink, Chris Cunningham, Brent Joy, Justin Crisafulli, Robert Gage, Sean Beardsley, Tim Harris, Jack Meeks, Jason Parkhurst, C.J. Castelletti, Ryan Richardson, Tyler Meeks, Chad Phelps, Dylan Zacharias, Tommy Collins and more.

Fans should also look for invading drivers from other speedways throughout the Northeast.

37th Annual Milton CAT Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule

Wednesday, September 27

Camping lot opens for the weekend 11am

Early Hauler parking 5pm-7pm

THURSDAY THUNDER – Thursday, September 28

IMCA STARS East Coast Nationals Mod Lite Championship (25-laps)

RL Cleaning $1000-to-win Four Cylinder Open (25-laps)

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20-laps)

Hobby Stock Showdown (25-laps)

ESS Sprint, Sportsman, Modified practice sessions

Early Hauler Parking 12pm – 3pm

Ticket Sales/Will Call Open 12pm – 3pm

Pit Gates Open 4pm

Grandstand Gates Open 5pm

Hot Laps 6pm

Heat Races Begin 7pm

FAST FRIDAY – Friday, September 29

ESS Sprints

Jammer’s/Strada Mia 15-lap Modified Qualifiers (winners earn 17-20th place starting spots in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats (10-laps) and Consolations (12-laps)

Early Hauler Parking 12pm – 3pm

Ticket Sales/Will Call Open 12pm – 3pm

Pit Gates Open 4pm

Grandstand Gates Open 5pm

Hot Laps 5:45pm

Heat Races Begin 7pm

MILTON CAT OUTLAW 200 – Saturday, September 30

Heats, Consolations, Last Chance Shootout and 37th Milton CAT Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

15-lap Last Chance Qualifiers, $514-to-win Power Seal Jeremy Pitcher Memorial Pole Dash and 50-lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

Pit Gates Open 1pm

Grandstands Open 2pm

Heat Races Begin 5pm

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship Approx. 8:00pm

37th Annual Outlaw 200 Approx. 8:45pm

