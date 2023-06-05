OSWEGO, NY – J&S Paving 350 Super sophomore Josh Sokolic turned in a dominant performance this past Saturday on Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego and Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Night at the Speedway, securing the first 350 Super victory of his career with the family owned No. 26.

After timing in with a career best 16.623 in qualifying, Sokolic started on the pole and stormed to a dominant 9 second victory ahead of Jason Spaulding and Kyle Perry. The 21 year old already gathered four top five finishes, including a second, in just a handful of 350 starts last year, with the Pathfinder Bank SBS graduate and former feature winner now reaching 350 Supermodified victory lane early in his second season.

“I thought I got a really good start on the bottom at first, and just sort of kept it low to make sure I cleared him, but (Spaulding) came out of nowhere and drove back around me, so I knew that I’d have to dig to get by him,” mentioned Sokolic, referring to the original start. “I took my time and used a little patience. I hoped he would drift up a groove or two and then just slid under him to take the lead. I’ve got to thank some sponsors; All Weather Power Equipment, Logo’s Custom Embroidery, Lamptiques, and a big thank you to my Mom, Dad, sister, and Grandpa. We had issues with the car last week and had to really chase them this week, but Brian Dana, Greg O’Connor, David Hackett, and Cole Smith all helped me get this car back here. I was at Greg’s house at 11 o’clock last night to pick up this carburetor we ran. It’s a great piece and I couldn’t do it without all of these guys.”

Settling for second was Spaulding, who had mustered the lead away from Sokolic using the outside on the initial start. However, the No. 23 could only hold the top spot for 4 laps before Sokolic slipped underneath off of the exit of turn 4, with Jason instead forced to fend off Perry for a runner-up finish. It was the second 350 Supermodified podium of his career.

“It was a short-lived battle with Josh the first couple of laps,” said Spaulding.”I got him on the start, but once he got by me I never saw him again. He was definitely the class of the field, so we will go back to the shop and keep working on it. I think we’re getting a little closer and we’ll see what happens next week.”

Perry, who is still knocking on the door for his first feature win, looked to the inside of Sokolic for second on the first lap, but was never able to challenge the top 2 the rest of the way. It was the second third place finish in as many weeks for the No. 20, with Kyle having collected a total of six podium finishes over the course of the past three seasons.

“We had a pretty good start, but just got tight as the run went on,” Perry explained. “Hats off to Josh (Sokolic), he was the class of the field tonight and has been the last few weeks. He was gone and I just kind of settled into third. We had a third place car tonight.”

Bobby Holmes, who debuted in the Chris Emmons owned No. 45 for Top Quality Motorsports, made work of fifth starting Nick Kinney and third starting Dave Cliff to finish in fourth, with Cliff settling for fifth place in the Barbeau Racing No. 50.

New England invader Brad Babb completed the on-track running order ahead of Robbie Wirth, Nick Kinney, and Dan Kapuscinski, whose debut with the Flack Racing 350 Supermodified was cut short due to damages sustained from a heat race jingle.

Getting the worst of the heat race melee was Nick Barzee, who was unable to start the feature for the second straight week after the No. 31 was again heavily damaged, this time after being hooked into the outside steel early in the qualifier.

The 350 Supers get right back to it on ‘Family Night’ at the Speedway this Saturday, June 8, with a full program also on tap for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS, plus an appearance by the New York Super Stocks.

General admission for adults is ONLY $8 and kids 16 and under are FREE with a paid adult ticket.

For more information, please visit the track website online at OswegoSpeedway.com or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

RESULTS

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego and Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux

Oswego Winged Super Challenge #1

J&S Paving 350 Super 25

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (25-laps): 1. 26 JOSH SOKOLIC, 2. 23 Jason Spaulding, 3. 20 Kyle Perry, 4. 45 Bobby Holmes, 5. 50 Dave Cliff, 6. 41 Brad Babb, 7. 04 Robbie Wirth, 8. 7 Nick Kinney, 9. 32 Dan Kapuscinski DNS 31 Nick Barzee

Heat (10-laps): 1. 20 Kyle Perry, 2. 50 Dave Cliff, 3. 45 Bobby Holmes, 4. 26 Josh Sokolic, 5. 23 Kali Spaulding, 6. 7 Nick Kinney, DNF 31 Nick Barzee, 32 Dan Kapuscinski, 41 Brad Babb, 04 Robbie Wirth

Group Time Trials: 1. 45 Bobby Holmes – 16.591, 2. 26 Josh Sokolic – 16.623, 3. 20 Kyle Perry – 16.806, 4. 50 Dave Cliff – 16.846, 5. 31 Nick Barzee – 17.009, 6. 41 Brad Babb – 17.141, 7. 32 Dan Kapuscinski – 17.256, 8. 23 Jason Spaulding – 17.264, 9. 7 Nick Kinney – 17.388, 10. 04 Rob Wirth – 17.436

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25): #45 Bobby Holmes

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer (Pizza & Wings): #26 Josh Sokolic

