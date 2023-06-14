BREWERTON, NY – This Friday, June 16 bring dad to the races for Father’s Day when Ameritool Manufacturing and The Wild Animal Park & Safari will present the fastest, family affordable fun in CNY.

On the power-four race card will be the 800 Horsepower, ground pounding, Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks.

Brewerton Speedway is widely known as one of the toughest speedways in the Northeast to get a Big Block Modified win being led by seven Super DIRTcar Series regulars on the weekly roster.

The results so far in 2023 bear that out as there has not been a repeat winner in the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. Series drivers Max McLaughlin, Tim Sears Jr., Larry Wight, Jimmy Phelps all have gone to victory lane.

This past Friday, June 9, was the fifth different winner in five events when Modified Rookie Todd Root beat the speedway’s best for his first career win in the division.

Not to be outdone, the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman have not had a repeat feature winner. Stephen Marshall, Ryan Dolbear, Kyle Devendorf, Brandon Carvey,and Richard Murtaugh have put their name in the win column.

June 16 Admission: Adult G/A: $15 – 18 Years & Younger: Free – Pit Passes: DIRTcar/IMCA Member: $35 – Non-Member: $40.

Pits Open: 4:30 PM – Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m. – Hot Laps Start: 6:10 p.m. – Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. 83X – Tim Sears Jr. (250) 2. 5H -Chris Hile (230) 3. 99L – Larry Wight (228) 4. X – Chad Phelps (220) 5. 32R – Ronnie Davis III (216).

Sportsman: 1. 38 – Zach Sobotka (252) 2. 33 – Richard Murtaugh (240) 3. 28X – Stephen Marshall (236) 4. 6 – Cody Manitta (230) 5. 88H – Chris Hulsizer (228)

Mod Lites: 1. 22 – Kyle Demo (152) 2. 06 – Mike Mullen (151) 3. 5K – Matt Kitts (147) 4. Joe Garafolo (136) 5. 1 – Thomas Mackey (136).

Four-Cylinder Super Stocks: 1. 16B – Chris Bonoffski (274) 2. 13 – Colby Herzog (230) 3. 67K – Clayton Koch (228) 4. 22 – Daniel Valade (200) 5. 113 – Nate Powers (194).

Marketing partner and one of the event sponsors, The Wild Animal Park & The Safari Drive Thru, will once again be bringing ‘The Beast’ special built truck for pit and track tours for fans of all ages.

Also, courtesy of the Wild Animal Park & The Safari Drive Thru will be a free raffle for six kid’s bicycles.

About The Wild Animal Park & The Wild Safari Drive-Thru:

Located on 14 acres just north of the Village of Chittenango at 7621 Lakeport Road in New York State, The Wild Animal Park is a zoo that provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about a variety of animals. With a wide range of domestic and exotic animals from all over the world, it’s a great place for adventure, learning, and hours of family fun!

Be sure to visit The Wild Animal Park, a unique environment where animals, adventure, and education come together for a memorable and fun family experience. The Owner, Jeff Taylor, is thankful for the overwhelming support of the local community and beyond. Jeff and his team take great pride in being accessible, are focused on providing a friendly atmosphere, and are always looking for opportunities to enhance the experience of visitors.

The Wild Drive Thru is a drive-through safari that provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about a variety of animals in the comfort of their own vehicle or in our guided tour on THE BEAST. With a wide range of domestic and exotic animals from all over the world in multiple pastures, it’s a great place for adventure, learning, and hours of family fun! You have the choice of doing The Wild Drive Thru, The Wild Animal Park, or do both!”

To see all the family fun they have to offer, go to www.thewildpark.com or call 315-510-3347.

The speedway would like to also thank marketing partner and event sponsor Ameritool Manufacturing, located in nearby Central Square, NY, at 64 Corporate Drive.

Ameritool is a leading manufacturer of stainless-steel gas springs and dampers. Beginning in 1994, Ameritool is the biggest stainless steel gas spring manufacturer in North America and is a global supplier delivering advanced technological solutions for almost every type of industry.

World-famous boat builders, aerospace, industrial, food service and farm equipment manufacturers use Ameritool gas springs as original parts in their production lines. The range of applications is nearly unlimited.

Whether you want to lift, lower, or dampen, Ameritool Gas Springs, Dampers and Tension Springs will provide the controlled motion you require. Ameritool Gas Springs are excellent for aiding in lifting lids, covers, doors etc., keeping them open and controlling the rate at which they close.

You can see more about Ameritool by going to www.ameritoolmfg.com or call them at 888-870-4884.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit?www.brewertonspeedway.com?and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY.

