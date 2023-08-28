Stirling Lubricants Set to Present Cavalcade Cup Weekend At Weedsport Speedway

WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Speedway’s 2023 season will conclude in a big way with the running of Cavalcade Cup Weekend on September 9-10, presented by Stirling Lubricants. The two day racing weekend will feature a flurry of activity and will be capped off with a 100-lap, $10,000 to win, main event for the Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds.

Based in Rochester, NY, Stirling Lubricants provides customers with top quality oils and lubricants and superior customer service. With a dedicated team and quality products, Stirling Lubricants provides clients with oils and lubricants they can trust from brands they know. Stirling Lubricants are manufactured with high quality next generation base oils and additives and provide an expanded chemical product line to create innovating cleaning chemicals and compounds that remove all varieties of residue and dirt.

To learn more about all that Stirling Lubricants has to offer visit them online at www.stirlinglubricants.com.

Along with presenting the entire Cavalcade Cup Weekend, Stirling Lubricants will also present both the Super DIRTcar Series 100-lap finale and the Sportsman Classic 75 on Sunday, September 10. This two division program, with 175 laps of feature action, will provide a thrilling end to Weedsport’s 2023 campaign.

The weekend opens on Saturday, September 9 with a three division card including the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, the ESS Sprint Cars and the 600cc Micro Sprints.

Tickets are now available for Weedsport Speedway’s Cavalcade Cup Weekend via www.weedsportspeedway.com.

Reserved seating for each day of action is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-17 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Pit gates open on September 9 at 4 p.m., with grandstand gates swinging open at 5 p.m. and racing slated for 7 p.m.

The September 10 schedule will see pit gates open at 3 p.m., with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. and racing set for 6 p.m.

Camping for Cavalcade Cup Weekend is also available online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

