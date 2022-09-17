WEEDSPORT, NY – The official kickoff to Super DIRT Week is set for Tuesday, October 4 at Weedsport Speedway featuring the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, DIRTcar Pro Stock Series and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series ‘Sportsman Classic 75’, paying $2,500 to win.

The Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party at Weedsport will begin six straight days of action as part of the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.

“With the addition of the Sportsman Classic to our kickoff lineup, this opening round of Super DIRT Week will be a can’t miss event,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “We’re honored to provide a stellar three division bill as everyone starts to ramp up toward the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway.”

The Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party will be the fifth stop for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series in 2022 following events at Fulton Speedway, Thunder Mountain Speedway, Can-Am Speedway and an upcoming event at Mohawk International Raceway. In three races there have been three different winners with Billy Decker, Billy Dunn and Tim Fuller all having found victory lane.

However, Fulton Speedway regular Dave Marcuccilli currently leads the 358-Modified tour standings over Dunn, Ryan Bartlett, Ronnie Davis III and Lance Willix II.

The DIRTcar Sportman Series ‘Sportsman Classic’ will now be the third race in the Fall Championship schedule for Sportsman competitors with Albany-Saratoga Speedway and Fulton Speedway opening the post season on September 23 and October 1.

The ‘Sportsman Classic’ will be a wide open affair, with $2,500 and crucial championship points on the line in a big week of action for Sportsman racers.

October 4 will mark the second stop to Weedsport for the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series in less than a month. Nick Stone won at Weedsport on September 10, but that race has been his only start on tour this season. The championship is led by Bruno Richard, Tyler Bushey, Justin White, Nick Hilt and Luke Horning.

Fans can purchase general admission or reserved seating online for the Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party by visiting www.weedsportspeedway.com and clicking on the Tickets tab, which will redirect to MyRacePass. From there, after clicking on the Get Tickets tab, fans are able to select the seats of their choosing.

Fans can also purchase tickets by simply searching for Weedsport Speedway at www.myracepass.com or by using the MyRacePass App.

Reserved seating for the Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-15 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

While supplies last, everyone walking through the speedway’s main gate will receive a brand new Weedsport Speedway hat as a thank you for their patronage in 2022.

Pit gates will swing open on October 4 at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:15 p.m., with racing slated to take the green at 7 p.m.

Camping at Weedsport Speedway can be reserved online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

