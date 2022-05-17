Tim Proud Opens Small Block Super Championship Series With Heat Race Win, Charge From Fourteenth To Fourth in Main Event At Evans Mills Raceway Park

EVANS MILLS, NY – Tim Proud climbed back behind the wheel of the family owned No. 54 Small Block Super for the inaugural SBS Championship Series event at the Evans Mills Raceway Park this past Saturday, May 14, and started off his driving return with a heat win, and a hard charge from fourteenth to fourth following an early pit stop in the 30-lap main event.

“That was the most fun I’ve had in years,” Proud said. “I was bummed we had to go to the back at the start, and had a couple cars caught up in the spin, but we made the best of it. I wish that we had an earlier caution, because I think I had the car to contend for the win, and still thought I may get a shot in the closing laps. The car was fast, and we were happy with the new motor. I’d like to thank KillerCrate for a great piece, Ken’s Body Shop, and all of our sponsors for making this possible. We’re looking forward to the next show at Chemung.”

Proud, making his first start of any kind in close to four years, set second fastest time in hot laps with a lap of 14.944 seconds around the ?’ths mile, and then ran away with the heat race to get the checkered from the outside pole.

After redrawing the number six for the feature, Tim would have to check up on the start, losing the handle on the No. 54 and sustaining left side sheet metal and header damage due to contact with another car that had been collected.

Repairs were made to the Proud Chassis, but Proud would have to restart at the tail end of the longest line. However, he was able to rebound his way back into the top ten just a few laps later.

Nearing the halfway point, Tim then dove to the inside of Drew Pascuzzi heading into turn three, now cracking the top five.

In a torrid battle for the race lead as the laps wound down, Mike Bruce, Noah Ratcliff, and Griffin Miller; who were, as well as fourth running Dan Kapuscinski, were all within a half straightaway’s reach, but time was running out.

However, the caution flag would fly just as the field took the white flag, resulting in the use of the ‘choose-style’ restart format adapted by the Small Block Super Championship Series.

Tim, electing to use the inside portion of the Speedway, stole fourth from Kapuscinski as the two to go signal was in the air.

Coming to the white, Proud made a bid for the third spot exiting turn two, but was not able to get by Miller for the podium finish.

With Bruce earning the win, Ratcliff wound up second, Miller third, and Tim and the No. 54 came home a fine fourth, after passing ten cars enroute to the top five run. It was his second career top five finish at Evans Mills.

Since his part-time return to SBS competition in 2016, Proud has now won three heat races, and recorded two top five and three top ten finishes.

The next event for Proud will be Saturday, June 4, as Tim looks to make his first feature start at Oswego Speedway in nearly 20 years.

He won an Oswego Race of Champions heat race in September 2016, but the feature was later canceled due to rain.

Proud’s most recent feature start at Oswego came on Race of Champions Weekend in 2004, when he drove brother Chris Proud’s No. 3 to a fifth place effort behind Doug Reaume, Russ Brown, JJ Andrews, and Dave Cliff.

The next Small Block Super series event will be held at Chemung Speedrome on Friday, July 8.

After Evans Mills, Proud currently sits third in series standings and leads the Bruce Construction Heat Race Challenge points rundown.

For more information on the Small Block Super Championship Series, you can LIKE their page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SBSChampionshipSeries.

Proud Motorsports 2022 Partners: Ken’s Body Shop, Ontario Accessibility Solutions, East Side Nutrition, Corr-Pak, Tammy Ten Media, Howard Hanna – Kerrie. A Proud, Oswego Quality Carpet, Compass Federal Credit Union, Integrated Marketing Services, and Miller Machine & Mechanical.

SMALL BLOCK SUPER CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES RESULTS – SEASON OPENER ‘SPRING FLING’ 30 (Evans Mills Raceway Park – Saturday, May 14):

Feature (30-laps): 1. 04 MIKE BRUCE, 2. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 3. 9 Griffin Miller, 4. 54 Tim Proud, 5. 23 Dan Kapuscinski, 6. 72 ® Drew Pascuzzi, 7. 62 ® DJ Shuman, 8. 00 ® Jude Parker, 9. 89 Tony Pisa, 10. 32 Robbie Bruce, 11. 14 Mark Denny Jr, 12. 66 Darrick Hilton, 13. 49 Josh Wallace, 14. 22 ® Ryan Gunther, 15. 90 Greg O’Connor, 16. 35 AJ Larkin

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 54 Tim Proud, 2. 9 Griffin Miller, 3. 72 ® Drew Pascuzzi, 4. 90 Greg O’Connor, 5. 62 ® DJ Shuman, 6. 35 AJ Larkin, 7. 66 Darrick Hilton, 8. 89 Tony Pisa

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 23 Dan Kapuscinski, 2. 04 Mike Bruce, 3. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 4. 22 ® Ryan Gunther, 5. 00 ® Jude Parker, 6. 49 Josh Wallace, 7. 14 Mark Denny Jr, 8. 32 Robbie Bruce

SMALL BLOCK SUPER CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES POINT STANDINGS (as of May 14, 2022):

1. 04 RBI Racing (Mike Bruce)* 112

2. 73 Ratcliff Racing (Noah Ratcliff) 104

3. 54 Proud Motorsports (Tim Proud) @ 102

4. 9 Lucky Motorsports (Griffin Miller) 102

5. 23 Flack Racing (Dan Kapuscinski) @ 99

6. 72 Ratcliff Racing (Drew Pascuzzi) (R) 91

7. 62 Shuman Racing (DJ Shuman) (R) 84

8. 00 GO Racing (Jude Parker) (R) 82

9. 89 GO Racing (Tony Pisa) # 77

10. 32 Bruce Racing (Rob Bruce) 75

11. 14 Beard O Racing (Mark Denny, Jr.) 74

12. 22 Gunther Racing (Ryan Gunther) (R) 72

13. 66 Hilton Racing (Darrick Hilton) 72

14. 49 Wallace Racing (Josh Wallace) 71

15. 90 GO Racing (Greg O’Connor) 70

16. 35 Larkin Racing (AJ Larkin) 66

*=Feature Winner

@= Bruce Construction Heat Race Challenge Winner

(R)=Rookie of the Year Contender

#=Bill Moyer Memorial 9th Place Finisher

SEASON STATS – TIM PROUD (KEN’S BODY SHOP No. 54 Small Block Super):

Starts – 1

Top 5’s – 1

Top 10’s – 1

Heat Wins – 1

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS –

Tim returned to the driver’s seat for the first time in close to four years at Evans Mills Raceway on May 14, kicking off his SBS comeback with a heat race win at the North Country oval. He followed that up with a 14th to 4th drive in the 30-lap main event.

