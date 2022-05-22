FULTON, NY – With an unfavorable forecast of showers and storms the decision was made by the Fulton Speedway staff to go ahead and race. Between the race teams and track officials the entire race program was completed at 9:08 pm.

Tim Sears Jr. extended his win streak to three in a row in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds after a late race battle with Ron Davis III. Other winners on Regional Truck & Trailer and Ehrlich Pest Control night were, Cody Manitta & Dave Rogers (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman). Jim Evans (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks). Jason Parkhurst Jr. (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) and Mike Mullen (AmeriCU Mod Lites).

In the 35-Lap Modified feature Nick Krause took off from his front row starting position and by lap five had a half a straightaway lead with Bob Henry Jr., Dave Marcuccilli, Todd Root, Jeff Taylor, and Ron Davis III in a close battle for second through sixth.

Krause was still out front on lap ten but had Davis rapidly cutting into his lead. Henry, Marcuccilli, and Tim Sears Jr. were still in the hunt.

Henry would grab the lead on a lap eleven restart but would give up the top to Davis after a lap eleven caution and restart.

At the halfway point Davis still led while Sears, Henry, Marcuccilli, and Root still raced in the top-five.

With ten laps to go, Davis led Sears by ten car lengths with Sears looking for a quick lane on the speedway to close in with Marcuccilli, Henry, and Marshall Hurd.

Lapped traffic allowed Sears to close in on Davis and then use the traffic to his advantage when Davis got stuck behind a back marker allowing Sears to drive into the lead on lap thirty-one.

Ron Davis III threw everything he had at Sears to get the lead back but to no avail as Tim Sears Jr. was the first under the checkers for his third straight win. Dave Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd, and Corey Barker finished third through fifth.

With well over thirty Sportsman in the pits, it set up a pair of 25-Lap features.

In the first feature Clayton Brewer would lead the opening couple of laps when Cody Manitta made a power move exiting turn four going from fourth place to the lead.

With ten laps showing on the scoring tower, Manitta was in total control of the race while Brewer, Wade Chrisman, Austin Germinio, and Zach Sobotka raced for second through fifth.

Manitta lengthened his lead to a full straightaway with ten laps to go. Brewer, Chrisman, Germinio, and Brett Sears battled for top-five finishes.

Over the final laps and no yellows to slow the pace Cody Manitta cruised to the win. Brett Sears, Chris Mackey, Wade Chrisman, and Austin Germinio completed the top five.

In the second Sportsman feature Dave Rogers bolted out to a half a straightaway lead by lap five as Joe Kline, Kyle Devendorf, Richard Murtaugh, and Kevan Cook battled for top-five positions.

With ten laps showing on the scoring tower Rogers was on rails building up a straightaway lead as Joe Kline had distance between himself, and Devendorf, Murtaugh, and Brandon Carvey who raced for third through fifth.

Rogers was on rails running the bottom while maintaining his big lead with Kline, Devendorf, Murtaugh and Carvey still in the top-five.

With no yellows the rest of the way David Rogers cruised to his first career win at Fulton Speedway. Joe Kline, Kyle Devendorf, Richard Murtaugh, and Brandon Carvey completed the top-five.

Ron Hawker would lead the opening two laps of the 20-Lap Hobby Stock feature when Brandon Barron would drive into the top spot.

After hounding Barron for several laps Jim Evans would take the lead on lap eleven. Once out front, Evans would drive away for his first feature win. You could have thrown a blanket over second through fifth until the checkers with Brandon Barron, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Ron Marsden, and Ron Hawker completed the top-five.

Jason Parkhurst was once again impressive winning his second straight Novice Sportsman feature. Parkhurst would take the lead on lap five yellow and restart from Austin Cooper, and from there cruised to the win. Josh Fellows, Jason Breezee, Austin Cooper, and Skylar Greenfield finished second through fifth.

Mike Mullen was the class of the field in the 20-Lap feature as he would take the lead on lap three restart. Once out front, Mullen dominated the rest of the way. Tom Mackey, Tucker Halliday, Kyle Demo, and Joel Moller completed the top-five.

This Saturday, May 28th Monroe Mechanical will present a Memorial Day Weekend night of speed featuring the winged warriors from the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, plus the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

Adult G/A is $25.00, 18 years old and younger is free. Pits (All Ages) $40.00. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot Laps at 5:50 pm. The racing starts at 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass, and like the speedway social media pages.

Regional Truck & Trailer and Ehrlich Pest Control May 21 Results.

Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[15]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[13]; 3. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 4. 58M-Marshall Hurd[10]; 5. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 6. 15-Todd Root[9]; 7. B2-Bob Henry Jr[5]; 8. 11T-Jeff Taylor[6]; 9. 11-Justin Crisafulli[7]; 10. 713-Tommy Collins[14]; 11. 18$-Sean Beardsley[16]; 12. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[12]; 13. 79-Jeff Prentice[17]; 14. 10R-Ryan Richardson[4]; 15. 42-Colton Wilson[3]; 16. 329-Matt Becker[18]; 17. 24K-Nick Krause[1]; 18. 34-Andrew Ferguson[2]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – (25 Laps): 1. 6-Cody Manitta[7]; 2. 83X-Brett Sears[10]; 3. 3-Chris Mackey[12]; 4. 00W-Wade Chrisman[4]; 5. 10G-Austin Germinio[8]; 6. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[2]; 7. 38-Zach Sobotka[14]; 8. 0-Tony Finch II[17]; 9. 30R-Nick Root[15]; 10. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[11]; 11. 21W-Quinn Wallis[9]; 12. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[6]; 13. 01R-Robert Gage[5]; 14. 21-Billy Sauve[1]; 15. 57H-Rocky Grosso[13]; 16. 13K-Scott Kline[16]; 17. 28J-Joseph Buonagurio[18]; 18. 57-Remington Hamm[3]; 19. (DNS) 9D-Brett Draper

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – (25 Laps): 1. 44-David Rogers[1]; 2. 19J-Joe Kline[4]; 3. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[5]; 4. 33-Richard Murtaugh[8]; 5. 19C-Brandon Carvey[9]; 6. 92-Andrew Buff[12]; 7. 14AJ-AJ Miller[6]; 8. 1M-Tyler Murray[14]; 9. 5-Amy Holland[10]; 10. 15J-Jake Davis[7]; 11. 64-Tyler Corcoran[13]; 12. 01-Zachary Buff[15]; 13. 4-Emmett Waldron[18]; 14. 19K-Kevan Cook[2]; 15. 48-Kearra Backus[16]; 16. 13-James Donaldson[11]; 17. JVS1-Jim Spano[19]; 18. 2K-Joshua Amodio[3]; 19. 77L-Buddy Leathley[17]

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Nicholas Root, Amy Holland.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (20 Laps): A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 74X-Jim Evans[3]; 2. 28-Brandon Barron[1]; 3. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[6]; 4. 711-Ron Marsden[4]; 5. 14JR-Ronald Hawker[2]; 6. 29K-Casey Cunningham[5]; 7. 64-Bob Buono[7]; 8. 22-Todd Koegel[9]; 9. 56-Edward Stevens[8]

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): 1. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[6]; 2. 39S-Josh Fellows[7]; 3. 29B-Jason Breezee[2]; 4. 11C-Austin Cooper[1]; 5. 76G-Skylar Greenfield[8]; 6. 17A-Danny Allen[3]; 7. 007-Nathan Novak[4]; 8. 77J-Justin Breezee[9]; 9. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[5]; 10. (DNS) 57-Justin Liechti

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 06-Michael Mullen[4]; 2. 99-Thomas Mackey[1]; 3. 16-Tucker Halliday[3]; 4. 22D-Kyle Demo[5]; 5. 7J-Joel Moller[7]; 6. 5K-Matt Kitts[2]; 7. 13-Jammer Applegate II[9]; 8. 155-Clayton Brewer III[6]; 9. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[8]

