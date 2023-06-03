BREWERTON, NY – Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway the fans were treated to great racing that featured close finishes, last lap passes for victory on Syracuse Haulers night at the speedway.

Feature winners were, Tim Sears Jr. (Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds) Kyle Devendorf (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Mike Mullen (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) Chris Bonoffski (Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks).

Jim Witko and Nick Krause would bring the field down to the green for the 35-Lap Modified feature, with Witko leading lap one and Max Hill in his small block would power into the lead one lap later.

Hill and Todd Root would be in a two-car breakaway at the front on lap five, with Krause, Witko, and Tyler Trump in their own battle in the top-five.

On lap six, Root would drive into the lead on the topside of the speedway.

Root would still be ripping the top of the speedway moving out to a straightaway lead on lap ten. Hill, Krause, Jeff Taylor, and Trump showed in the top-five on the scoring tower.

Root would still lead on lap fifteen, but his lead was shrinking as Krause was quickly reeling in Root. One lap later Root would suddenly slow, pulling into the infield, ending his night.

On lap nineteen, Tom Sears Jr. would be glued to the bottom of thespeedway and would power by Krause to be scored the new leader.

Sears and Krause would put on a show, swapping the lead back and forth by inches at the flag stand. While the lead battle was going on, Tim Sears Jr. and Larry Wight who started twelfth and thirteenth were gaining on the top-two.

A yellow on lap twenty-six would set up a dash to the checkers with the top-five for the restart being Tom Sears Jr., Nick Krause, Tim Sears Jr, Larry Wight, and Max Hill.

Tom Sears would get a great restart and looked to drive away from the rest of the field, still on rails on the bottom of the speedway.

Lap after lap Tim Sears Jr. would cut into Tom Sears’ lead, setting up a last lap shootout to the checkers.

On the white flag lap going into turns three and four, Tim Sears would hammer the top side and would say in victory lane he hoped the car would stick. He would pull even with Tom Sears exiting turn four, winning the drag race to the checkers by a blink of an eye or 0.174 of a second by AMB scoring. Larry Wight, Chad Phelps, and Nick Krause finished third through fifth.

With his victory, Sears was the fourth different Modified winner in four events at the speedway.

The DIRTcar 358 Modified feature bonus 1. $300. 2. $200. 3. $100: Nick Krause, Max Hill, Chris Mackey.

Earl Rudy would take the lead on the opening lap of the 25-Lap Sportsman feature and by lap five you could have thrown a blanket over Rudy, Mike Button, Dorian Wahdan, and Bucky Hayes battle for the lead.

On lap eight Wahdan would drive into the lead and by lap ten would open a straightaway lead over Button, Kyle Devendorf, Rudy, and Brett Sears.

A caution on lap fourteen would erase Wahdan’s two-second lead. On the restart, Devendorf would use the topside of the speedway to be scored the new leader.

Over the final laps, there was no stopping Kyle Devendorf as he outran Brett Sears by 0.471 at the checkers for his first win of the year. Dorian Wahdan, Zach Sobotka, and Chris Hulsizer completed the top-five.

The 20-Lap Mod Lite feature saw Joe Garafolo lead the opening five laps before Matt Kitts took over the lead.

Kitts would show the way until lap eighteen, when defending track champion Mike Mullen took advantage of a lapped car that slowed Kitts’ momentum to grab the lead and the win. Matt Kitts, Zack Babcock, Kyle Demo, and Joe Garafolo finished second through fifth.

Chris Bonoffski would take the lead on the opening lap from his fifth starting spot and would never look back, leading every lap of the 15-Lap Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stock feature. Justin Pope, Francis White, Nate Powers, and Nick Galusha completed the top-five.

This coming Friday, June 9 marketing partner Thompson & Johnson Equipment Company will present one of the most popular yearly events on the schedule with Family Autograph Night.

After qualifying races, race fans of all ages will be invited to come to the trackside and get up close to all the race cars, and meet their favorite drivers for autographs, take photos, and receive driver giveaways.

Racing on the speedway will feature Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

Friday, June 9 Admission.

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Passes.

DIRTcar/IMCA Members: $35

Non-Members: $40

Pits Will Open: 4:30 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps Begin: 6:10 PM

Racing Starts: 7:00 PM

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US 11 – Central Square, NY.

Syracuse Haulers Night June 2 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[12]; 2. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[9]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[13]; 4. X-Chad Phelps[10]; 5. 24K-Nick Krause[2]; 6. 160-Max Hill[5]; 7. 5H-Chris Hile[11]; 8. 29-Matt Caprara[8]; 9. 8H-Max McLaughlin[18]; 10. 9X-Tyler Trump[7]; 11. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[15]; 12. 7Z-Zachary Payne[6]; 13. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[14]; 14. 3-Chris Mackey[24]; 15. 12-Darren Smith[22]; 16. 60-Jackson Gill[17]; 17. 24-James Witko Jr[1]; 18. 5HH-Amy Holland[16]; 19. 34-Andrew Ferguson[19]; 20. 28-Alan Fink[20]; 21. 38-Tim Harris[26]; 22. 18$-Sean Beardsley[23]; 23. 21-Derrick Podsiadlo[28]; 24. 63-Adam Roberts[25]; 25. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[27]; 26. 11T-Jeff Taylor[4]; 27. 15-Todd Root[3]; 28. JD33-Joshua Landers[29]; 29. (DNS) 27Z-Dylan Zacharias

DIRTcar 358 Modifieds Bonus 1. $300 2. $200 3. $100: Nick Krause, Max Hill, Chris Mackey.

Syracuse Haulers $200 Modified Feature Winner’s Bonus: Tim Sears Jr.

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds B-Main 6Q – (12 Laps): 1. 34-Andrew Ferguson[1]; 2. 28-Alan Fink[5]; 3. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[3]; 4. 12-Darren Smith[6]; 5. 18$-Sean Beardsley[2]; 6. 3-Chris Mackey[8]; 7. 63-Adam Roberts[9]; 8. 38-Tim Harris[4]; 9. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[11]; 10. 21-Derrick Podsiadlo[7]; 11. JD33-Joshua Landers[10]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 5-Kyle Devendorf[8]; 2. 83-Brett Sears[7]; 3. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[5]; 4. 38-Zach Sobotka[18]; 5. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[10]; 6. 16-Earl Rudy[1]; 7. 28X-Stephen Marshall[12]; 8. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[17]; 9. 6-Cody Manitta[11]; 10. 80X-Mike Button[4]; 11. 33-Richard Murtaugh[21]; 12. 77L-Buddy Leathley[3]; 13. 21-Ryan Barrett[15]; 14. AONE-Bucky Hayes[2]; 15. R1-Riley Rogala[9]; 16. 30-Nicholas Root[19]; 17. 16X-Savannah Laflair[16]; 18. 14AJ-AJ Miller[6]; 19. 0-Tony Finch II[14]; 20. 19C-Brandon Carvey[13]; 21. 7D-Dustin Hutton[20]; 22. (DNS) 64-Tyler Corcoran

Syracuse Haulers $100 Sportsman Feature Winner’s Bonus: Kyle Devendorf.

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Mike Button.

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 06-Mike Mullen[6]; 2. 5K-Matt Kitts[4]; 3. 88-Zach Babcock[8]; 4. 22-Kyle Demo[5]; 5. 55-Joseph Garafolo[2]; 6. 19-Brad Harris[7]; 7. 7J-Joel Moller[1]; 8. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[9]; 9. 8BALL-Kelly Skinner[10]; 10. 155-Nicholas Garafolo[11]; 11. (DNF) 1-Thomas Mackey[3]; 12. (DNS) 4J-Jacob Malbouf

Syracuse Haulers $100 Mod Lites Feature Winner’s Bonus: Mike Mullen.

Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks – (15 Laps): 1. 16B-Chris Bonoffski[5]; 2. 27-Justin Pope[10]; 3. 60-Francis White[7]; 4. 6-Nate Powers[14]; 5. 20-Nick Galusha[6]; 6. 2D-Jacob Dupra[12]; 7. 67K-Clayton Koch[11]; 8. R1-Donny Rider Jr[9]; 9. 09-Darik VanEpps[13]; 10. 4H-Steven Burdick[3]; 11. 9DB-Dylan Burdick[15]; 12. 13-Colby Herzog[4]; 13. 13H-Remington Hamm[8]; 14. 55-Anthony VanEpps[2]; 15. 212-Kenneth Mackey[1]

