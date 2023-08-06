By Dave Medler

FULTON – (August 5, 2023) – Saturday night at Fulton Speedway, Tim Sears Jr. started fourteenth in the 35-Lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature and would quickly work his way to the front, taking the lead on lap eighteen. Once out-front, Sears would drive away from the field for a popular win.

It was Sears second straight Fulton win and third of the season. He also swept the weekend by winning the Modified feature Friday at the sister track Brewerton Speedway.

Other Winners on Power Seal and Ehrlich Pest Control Night. Jason Parkhurst first career win (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Dave Kingsley first career win (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) Brennan Fitzgibbons (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

Robert Gage would lead the opening lap of the 35-Lap Modified feature, with Jack Meeks taking the lead one lap later.

By lap five Meeks would own a ten-car length advantage with Gage, Corey Barker, Marshall Hurd, and Ronnie Davis III, racing hard in the top five.

Meeks would still be the leader on lap ten with Hurd, Barker, and Tim Sears Jr. from fourteenth, just a few cars behind the leader, raced under a blanket.

Meeks, Sears, and Hurd were slugging it out for the lead when Sears went to the top of the speedway to drive into the lead on lap eighteen.

Sears would drive out to a 3.6 second lead when the caution erased that advantage with ten laps remaining.

The top five for the restart and battle to the checkers were Sears, Larry Wight from the thirteenth starting spot, Hurd, Meeks, and Barker.

Over the final laps, Tim Sears Jr. again drove away from the field for his second straight Fulton win. Larry Wight, Billy Dunn, Marshall Hurd, and Amy Holland completed the top five.

Tim Gareau would lead the opening two laps of the 25-Lap Sportsman feature, when Richard Murtaugh would grab the lead.

By lap five Murtaugh opened a half a straightaway lead while behind him, you could have thrown a blanket over Gareau, AJ Miller, Joe Kline, Jason Parkhurst, and Cody Manitta as they battled for second through sixth.

Murtaugh opened a 3.1 second lead by lap ten, as Manitta, Kline, Parkhurst Jr., Miller were still putting on a show in the top five.

The red light would stop the racing on lap eleven for an incident exiting turn four. Jimmy Moyer and James Donaldson were involved, and both got out of their cars.

With ten laps to go all eyes were on the tight fight for the lead between Murtaugh, Parkhurst Jr., and Manitta with Andrew Buff and Kline within striking distance.

The race came down to a slugfest between Richard Murtaugh and Jason Parkhurst Jr. lap after lap. When Parkhurst saw the opening, he needed to drive into the lead on lap twenty.

Once in the lead, Jason, Parkhurst Jr., would outrun Richard Murtaugh for his first-ever DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman win. Division point leader Andrew Buff, Cody Manitta, and Dave Moyer finished third through fifth.

Ron Hawker would lead the opening two laps of the 20-Lap Hobby Stock feature when Brennan Fitzgibbons drove into the lead and pulled out to a four-second lead that went away with a caution on lap ten.

When the race went back to green, Fitzgibbons outran seven-time feature John Pietrowicz for his first win of the season. Jim Evans, Edward Stevens, and Edward Stevens finished third through fifth.

Belle Hogan, Nick Ventura, both led laps in the 15-Lap Novice Sportsman feature. When the checkers waved, it was Dave Kingsley winning his first ever feature in the division. Nick Ventura, Belle Hogan, Sam Grooms, and Dylan Piersall completed the top five.

The Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/Eastern Paving Sportsman Challenge pitting the top five in Sportsman points from Fulton Speedway, and the top five from Brewerton Speedway would battle it out with $850 going to the winner with a $3000 total purse.

Cody Manitta was the winner after beating Brandon Carvey in the final round in the final round of the challenge.

This Saturday, August 12 will feature the Modified Sail Panel Showdown, giving the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds a tune-up for the rapidly approaching Milton Cat Outlaw 200 weekend on September 28-29-30.

Also, on the August 12 race card presented by Custom Truck One Source and Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant is the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, plus the Mechanics race.

Parents, we will have Jr. Fan Power Wheel races.

August 12 Admission.

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Younger: Free

Pit Passes.

DIRTcar/IMCA Members: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Begins: 7:00 PM

Any questions you might have and for marketing and sponsorship opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Power Seal & Ehrlich Pest Control August 5 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[14]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight[13]; 3. 49-Billy Dunn[12]; 4. 58M-Marshall Hurd[7]; 5. 5H-Amy Holland[11]; 6. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 7. 1-Jack Meeks[3]; 8. 32R-Ronald Davis III[9]; 9. 34-Andrew Ferguson[4]; 10. 29K-Chris Cunningham[16]; 11. 38-Jason Parkhurst[17]; 12. 28-Alan Fink[23]; 13. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[10]; 14. 18$-Sean Beardsley[6]; 15. 01R-Robert Gage[1]; 16. 3-Chris Mackey[8]; 17. 47-Simon Perrault[22]; 18. 117JR-CJ Castelletti[21]; 19. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 20. 3RS-Dalton Slack[19]; 21. 38H-Tim Harris[20]; 22. 17J-Brent Joy[25]; 23. M1-David Marcuccilli[15]; 24. 66W-Derek Webb[18]; 25. 9-Tyler Meeks[24]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[4]; 2. 33-Richard Murtaugh[6]; 3. 92-Andrew Buff[14]; 4. 6-Cody Manitta[5]; 5. 51X-David Moyer[8]; 6. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[13]; 7. 19J-Joe Kline[3]; 8. 5-Kyle Devendorf[9]; 9. 14AJ-AJ Miller[2]; 10. 4-Emmett Waldron[10]; 11. 64-Tyler Corcoran[15]; 12. 52-Jessica Power[20]; 13. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[22]; 14. 00W-Wade Chrisman[24]; 15. R1-Riley Rogala[23]; 16. 19C-Brandon Carvey[16]; 17. 77L-Buddy Leathley[27]; 18. 28X-Stephen Marshall[19]; 19. 19K-Kevan Cook[18]; 20. 16X-Savannah Laflair[17]; 21. 30-Michael Root[25]; 22. 57H-Remington Hamm[28]; 23. 39S-Josh Fellows[30]; 24. 11C-Austin Cooper[29]; 25. 5G-Tim Gareau[1]; 26. 01-Zachary Buff[12]; 27. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[7]; 28. 51-Jimmy Moyer[11]; 29. 13-James Donaldson[21]; 30. (DNS) 5X-Tim Devendorf

Power Seal $50 Heat Race Winners Bonus: AJ Miller, Kyle Devendorf, Emmett Waldron, Jason Parkhurst Jr.

Sweet Frog – Sweet 16 – $50 Bonus: Brandon Carvey

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: AJ Miller

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman LCQ – 4Q – (8 Laps): 1. 13-James Donaldson[2]; 2. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[1]; 3. R1-Riley Rogala[4]; 4. 00W-Wade Chrisman[8]; 5. 30-Michael Root[3]; 6. 5X-Tim Devendorf[9]; 7. 77L-Buddy Leathley[6]; 8. 57H-Remington Hamm[10]; 9. 11C-Austin Cooper[5]; 10. 39S-Josh Fellows[7]; 11. (DNS) 72-Hunter Hollenbeck; 12. (DNS) 88H-Chris Hulsizer

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): 1. 42K-Dave Kingsley[2]; 2. 711-Nick Ventura[10]; 3. 89-Belle Hogan[1]; 4. 14-Samuel Groom[7]; 5. 30-Dylan Piersall[8]; 6. 21A-Phillip Loosen[3]; 7. 27-Todd Falter[11]; 8. 80X-Rick Kinney[6]; 9. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[9]; 10. 007-Nathan Novak[12]; 11. 404-Jeremy Lefler[4]; 12. 29K-Kingston Sprague[5]

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (20 Laps): 1. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[5]; 2. 711J-John Pietrowicz[8]; 3. 74X-Jim Evans[7]; 4. 56-Edward Stevens[2]; 5. 13-Adam Hunt[14]; 6. 14H-Ronald Hawker[1]; 7. 28-Brandon Barron[3]; 8. BIG4-Michael Watkins[6]; 9. Z4-Shawn Doucette[12]; 10. 88X-Cody Thomas[13]; 11. 32-Trevor Wells[9]; 12. 14X-Russ Marsden[10]; 13. 22-Todd Koegel[11]; 14. 17K-Doug Koch[4]

Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/Eastern Paving/ Sportsman Challenge

$850: Cody Manitta

$450: Brandon Carvey

$350: Chris Hulsizer

$300: Richard Murtaugh

$250: Clayton Brewer III

$200: Emmett Waldron

$180: Kyle Devendorf

$160: Andrew Buff

$140: Stephen Marshall

$120: Zach Buff

