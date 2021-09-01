By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – Spend part of your Labor Day Weekend when Champions will be crowned and methanol breathing, high-speed, clay slinging, Sprint Cars invade the Fulton Speedway presented by DOT Foods, Saturday, September 4.

Battling on the ‘Highbanks’ will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models. E&V Energy Novice Sportsman and the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints.

Adult grandstand admission $25. Ages 18 and under are free. Pit admission is $40. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

Top-Five Division Points coming into Championship Night: This is it, there is no next week in weekly racing to win the Championship or improve your position in the point standings.

Modifieds: 1. Ron Davis III (677) 2. Larry Wight (662) 3. Pat Ward (656) 4. Tim Sears Jr. (646) 5. Dave Marcuccilli (642).

Sportsman: 1. Matt Janczuk (734) 2. Chris Mackey (710) 3. Amy Holland (654) 4. Wade Chrisman (574) 5. Quinn Wallis (570).

Late Models: 1. Chad Homan (1,312) 2. Chris Fleming (1,260) 3. Sean Beardsley (1,238) 4. Bret Belden (1,237).

August 28 Feature Winners: Ron Davis III (Modifieds) Andrew Buff & Chris Mackey (Sportsman) Austin Cooper (Novice Sportsman) Week Off (Late Models).

Back on July 4th when the Empire Super Sprints came to race during their CNY Speedweek, over 30 cars signed into the pits. In the 25-lap A-Main local favorite Jason Barney outran Paulie Colagiovanni, Danny Varin, Shawn Donath, and Larry Wight for the big win.

The speedway thanks Sept 4 event sponsor, major marketing partner plus title sponsor of the Brewerton Speedway & Fulton Speedway Sportsman division DOT Foods for their continued involvement.

DOT Foods is more than a major marketing partner as they are very involved with the racing community on race nights with fan giveaways, free raffles, kid’s bikes, and backpack giveaways to start the kids out with the new school year, and so much more.

They are also a major employer in the Central NY area being located at 200 Monarch Dr, Liverpool, NY.

About DOT Foods:

Robert and Dorothy Tracy founded our company in 1960, with big dreams of starting a family business and streamlining the food supply chain.

It all started with a dream and a red station wagon.

Despite the odds, the determined couple started Associated Dairy Products Company (now Dot Foods) out of the back of their family’s station wagon. Little did they know that their humble business would transform the food industry.

The advantages of RT’s business model became apparent to customers and suppliers alike: The customer placed one order, took one delivery, and processed one invoice—all from our company. Suppliers benefited by being able to provide better service to their existing customers and gaining new customers they couldn’t previously serve.

RT and Dorothy didn’t set out to create a new business model in food distribution, but that’s exactly what they did. Today’s food redistribution industry is a direct evolution of their dream, and our small family business has evolved alongside it to become the largest food industry redistributor in North America.

To see everything DOT Foods has to offer and for great career opportunities visit www.dotfoods.com or call their local CNY phone number (315) 457-4911.

Any questions you might have and for 2022 marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news heading into Outlaw 200 Weekend on Friday & Saturday, October 1-2 visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the Speedway Social Media pages.

