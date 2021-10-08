WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway is proud to announce Tredway Speed Shop as the title sponsor of the $2,000 to win PRO Clone 360 Octoberfest 40 at The Short Port on Sunday, October 17.

The Tredway Speed Shop Octoberfest 40 will be the weekend’s featured event on Sunday, with more than 20 drivers vying for a potential purse of more than $5,000.

Based in Olean, NY, Tredway Speed Shop is owned and operated by Randy Tredway, who has been competing in karting nationally for over 10 years, with several more years of experience in the industry.

Tredway Speed Shop carries kart chassis, bodies and an assortment of parts and accessories, as well as its own line of tire cleaners and preps.

Tredway specializes in clutch builds and is the only in-house, full-service clutch rebuilding facility in upstate New York and northwest Pennsylvania.

For more information visit Tredway Speed Shop on Facebook or visit their website online at www.tredwayspeedshop.com.

Weedsport Kartway’s Octoberfest IV weekend will feature two days of racing on Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17, with points racing for all divisions in the Slack Karts Super Kart Series on each day.

PRO events on Saturday include the $300 to win Infinit Technology Solutions PRO Blue Clone main as well as the $500 to win NYS Clone Invitational and the $1,000 to win PRO Clone 360 Octoberfest 30.

Sunday’s action will culminate with the $500 to win Infinit Technology Solutions PRO Jr. Unrestricted feature as well as the $500 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy main and the 4th running of the PRO Clone 360 Tredway Speed Shop Octoberfest 40, paying $2,000 to the winner.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information on Octoberfest IV.

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.)

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.)

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.)

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.)

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.)

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.)

PRO Classes:

PRO Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. Old, 310 lbs.)

PRO Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. Old, 325 lbs.)

PRO Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.)

NYS Clone Invitational (15 & up, 360 lbs.)

PRO Clone 360 (15 & up, 360 lbs.)

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

