BREWERTON, NY – After a season long of late nights in the race shop and racing on Friday nights at the Brewerton Speedway, it all comes down this Friday, August 25 and Friday, September 1 to crown 2023 Track Champions in the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds.

2023 Track Champions in the Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks and AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites will be crowned this Friday, August 25.

Racing this Friday on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ presented by John Wilber Snap-On Tools will feature the 800 horsepower DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Mod Lites, and Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

August 25 Admission.

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Admission.

DIRTcar/IMCA Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 pm

Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps Start: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

August 11: Feature Winners.

DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds: Jimmy Phelps

DIRTcar Sportsman: Brandon Carvey

Mod Lites: Matt Kitts

Four Cylinder Super Stocks: Chris Bonoffski

Top Five Division Point Standings coming into August 25.

Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (538) 2. Larry Wight (510) 3. Chris Hile (498) 4. Jimmy Phelps (478) 5. Ronnie Davis III (474).

Sportsman: 1. Zach Sobotka (536) 2. Brandon Carvey (518) 3. Stephen Marshall (498) 4. Richard Murtaugh (482) 5. Cody Manitta 479).

Mod Lites: 1. Kyle Demo (375) 2. Mike Mullen (367) 3. Matt Kitts (359) 4. Brad Harris (318) 5. Roger Olschewske Jr. (316).

Four-cylinder superstocks:1. Chris Bonoffski (566) 2. Colby Herzog (482) 3. Nate Powers (460) 4. Clayton Koch (454) 5. Anthony VanEpps (398).

The speedway would like to thank marketing partner and event sponsor, and former Sportsman racer John Wilber’s Snap-On Tools. Stop by and see John’s impressive display this Friday, located in the midway.

John’s Snap-On Tools franchise services the Camillus, Solvay, Geddes, Syracuse, Warners, Marcellus, and Jordan areas. To see everything John Wilber has to offer, call (315) 561-6609 or go to his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/john.wilber.376/about.

Tickets are now on sale for Billy Whittaker Cars & Trucks presents the 30th Hurricane Harvey during Super DIRT Week on Wednesday, October 4. The event is named in honor of our beloved longtime promoter, Harvey Fink. The DIRTcar 358-Modified series will be joined by the DIRTcar Sportsman series for a fantastic night on Brewerton’s ultra-fast racing surface. 99 cars lined the pits for the 2022 running of this great event. For tickets, follow the link provided below.

https://brewertonspeedway.ticketspice.com/30th-hurricane-harvey

Any questions you might have and for marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 668-6906.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US Route 11, Central Square, NY.

