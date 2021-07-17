FULTON, NY – Unfortunately, Mother Nature was not a race fan today forcing officials to cancel the Saturday, July 17 racing program at Fulton Speedway.

The Fulton Speedway will be back racing next Saturday, July 24 when Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil and Ehrlich Pest Control will present a night of fast, family affordable fun at the races.

Racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.

Adult grandstand admission will be $15, 18 years old and younger will be free. Pit admission is $35. Pits will open at 4:00 pm, grandstands 5:00 pm with racing at 7:00 pm.

The excitement will continue Saturday, July 31st with a night of fan favorites with the rescheduled H2No Boat Race and the return of the full fender frenzy $500-to-win Hobby Stocks. Also taking place will be the fan and driver favorite Midway Fan Fest. Sportsman, Late Models & Novice Sportsman will also be in action.

Saturday, August 7 Ferris Mowers will present the June 19 holdover Modified feature plus the annual topless Late Models, Sportsman, Novice Sportsman and Matt Becker’s First Lady of Fulton Sportsman Dash.

If you have any questions and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or by email at [email protected]. For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

