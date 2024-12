WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil Thursday Night Thunder Series opens this Thursday, June 24.

The three race series will feature Weedsport’s point divisions including Jr. Red Clone, Jr. Green Clone, Jr. Purple Clone, Jr. Blue Clone, Jr. Unrestricted, Clone Light, Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy. The series will award its own points with Thursday Night Thunder champions declared following the final two events of the Thursday schedule on July 15 and August 19.

The Weedsport concession stand will be open on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring The Port Burger.

A LIVE taping of Off Track TV will also take place during racing action on Thursday evening.

Pit gates will open on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., with one round of controlled practice to begin at 6:30 p.m. Heat racing will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Fuel for this event must be purchased at the Pit Stop Convenience Store, located in Weedsport at 2737 Erie Dr. The mandatory tire at Weedsport Kartway is the Burris 33.

New for 2021, all karts can only run one set of tires in heats and features. Tires will be marked following heat racing, and those tires must be used in feature racing.

Pre-Registration pricing for points classes is $20 with day of point entries set at $30.

Member driver pit passes are $5, with Non-Member driver pit passes set at $10. Non-Driver pit passes are $15.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

Thursday Night Thunder

Pencils Down Showdown

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Pits Open – 4:30 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting – 6:15 p.m.

Practice – 6:30 p.m. (1-round, controlled)

Racing – 7:15 p.m.

Controlled Practice Order (1-Round, No Breaks):

– Jr. Unrestricted

– Jr. Red Clone

– Jr. Green Clone

– Jr. Purple Clone

– Jr. Blue Clone

– Senior Clones

Heat Race Order:

– Jr. Red Clone (6-laps)

– Clone Light (8-laps)

– Jr. Green Clone (6-laps)

– Jr. Blue Clone (6-laps)

– Clone Super Heavy (8-laps)

– Jr. Purple Clone (6-laps)

– Jr. Unrestricted (6-laps)

– Clone Heavy (8-laps)

B-Mains – 10-laps, 10-minutes – 2 Qualify (If Necessary)

Lineup based on heat finish

Same running order as heats

Thursday Night Thunder – Pencils Down Showdown A-Mains

– Jr. Red Clone A-Main (15-laps, 15-minutes)

– Clone Light A-Main (20-laps, 15-minutes)

– Jr. Green Clone A-Main (15-laps, 15-minutes)

– Jr. Blue Clone A-Main (15-laps, 15-minutes)

– Clone Super Heavy A-Main (20-laps, 15-minutes)

– Jr. Purple Clone A-Main (15-laps, 15-minutes)

– Jr. Unrestricted A-Main (15-laps, 15-minutes)

– Clone Heavy A-Main (20-laps, 15-minutes)

Racing concludes by 10 p.m.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Pencils Down Showdown Entry Info

All Classes

$20 Online Pre-Entry

$30 Day of Entry

Non-Driver Pit Pass

$15

Non-Member Driver Pit Pass

$10

Member Driver Pit Pass

$5

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.)

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.)

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.)

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.)

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.)

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.)

