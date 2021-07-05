FULTON – Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway a big field of cars greeted race fans and the action on the speedway did not disappoint on a weekend we celebrated America’s independence.

Larry Wight (Modifieds), Willy Decker Jr. & Andrew Buff (Sportsman), Brett Sears (Novice Sportsman), and Jason Barney (ESS Sprints) all celebrated in victory lane after hard fought wins.

In the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modified feature, Joe Shields would lead the opening 2 laps before Marshall Hurd would take over the top-spot.

On lap 10 Hurd still showed the way but would soon have company from the fast-approaching Dave Marcuccilli who was blasting the top side of the speedway and then into the lead on lap 12.

At the halfway point Marcuccilli opened a half-a- straightaway lead over Hurd with Larry Wight from 13th, Shields and Richardson racing for third through fifth.

With 10 laps remaining Marcuccilli was putting cars down a lap holding a 2.7 second lead over Wight just before a yellow that Marcuccilli did not want to see lining up Wight next to him for the restart.

Lap 27 would see Wight drive into the lead and then would outdistance Marcuccilli for his second win of the year. Erick Rudolph, Ron Davis III and Pat Ward completed the top-five.

A big field of DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman signed into the pits setting up a pair of features starting 28 cars.

The first 25-lap Sportsman feature would go green to checkers taking 8 minutes & 14 seconds to run.

Willy Decker Jr. was the class of the field leading the entire distance finishing 3 seconds ahead of Mike Button. Amy Holland, Josh Amodio and Chris Mackey finished third through fifth.

In the second 25-lap feature, Jimmy Moyer and Wade Chrisman put on a show swapping the lead back and forth with the racing behind them two- and three-wide.

The winning move of the race came on lap 18. With Moyer running the bottom and Chrisman the topside, Andrew Buff saw the middle wide open and drove between them and into the lead in one move. Once out-front Buff would take the win, his first ever at the Fulton Speedway. Jack Meeks, Jimmy Moyer, Wade Chrisman and Chris Bonoffski finished second through fifth.

Over 30 cars signed into the pits for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek.

In the 25-lap feature Paulie Colagiovanni would lead the opening 6 laps before fan favorite Jason Barney would drive into the lead and looked to pull away from the field after that.

The rest of the distance Barney was the class of the field winning by almost 4 seconds over Colagiovanni. Danny Varin, Shawn Donath and Larry Wight completed the top-five.

Jason Breezee would lead the first 4 laps of the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature before Brett Sears made the winning pass on lap 5. Once out front he would outdistance Scott Kline, Paul DeRuyter, Buddy Lathley and Jason Breezee.

This coming Saturday, July 10 Power Seal Driveway Sealing will present a big night of racing featuring the highly anticipated and lucrative Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/ Dura Seal Sportsman Midseason Challenge.

Also racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and under, free. Pit admission is $35. Pits will open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest, visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

NAPA Auto Parts Night July 3 Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds 35 Laps) – LARRY WIGHT, Dave Marcuccilli, Erik Rudolph, Ron Davis III, Pat Ward, Joe Shields, Marshall Hurd, Chris Cunningham, Ryan Richardson, Ben Bushaw, Todd Root, Dylan Zacharias, Jackson Gill, Tommy Collins, Willy Decker, Corey Barker, Tyler Meeks, Colton Wilson, Sean Beardsley, CJ Casteletti, Derek Webb, RJ Tresidder, Alan Barker, Jeff Taylor, Roy Bresnahan, Tim Sears Jr., Jason Parkhurst, Lucas Fuller, Ed Lawrence, Andrew Ferguson, Cameron Black, Kevin Root, Mike Stanton, Bob Henry, DNS – Jeff Lawrence, Jeff Sykes.

(Larkin Mowing $50 Hard Charger) – Dylan Zacharias.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – 25 Laps) – WILLY DECKER Jr., Mike Button, Amy Holland, Josh Amodio, Chris Mackey, Dorian Wahdan, Dave Moyer, Josh Livingston, Jeff Prentice, Richard Murtaugh, Brandon Carvey, Ryan Dolbear, Zach Sobotka, Austin Germinio, Steve Marshall, Alan Fink, Ryan Richardson, Kyle Devendorf, Mike Root, Emmett Waldron, Rocky Grosso, Dalton Rombough, Tyler Stevenson, Edward Lukas, Levi Frink, Josh Reome, Jake Davis, DNS – Robert Gage.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Jeff Prentice.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – 25 Laps) – ANDREW BUFF, Jack Meeks, Jimmy Moyer, Wade Chrisman, Chris Bonoffski, Brett Draper, Matt Janczuk, Tyler Murray, Joe Kline, Mike Phelps, AJ Miller, Quinn Wallis, Brent Joy, Tim Devendorf, Rachel Zacharias, Tyler Corcoran, Tony Finch II, Cody Manitta, Max Hill, Rick Miller, Brock Pinkersons, Kelly Smith, Dan Keyes, Jacob Dupra, Tim Gareau, Kearra Backus, Matt Kitts, Richie Riggs.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Joe Kline

(Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek 25 Laps) – JASON BARNEY, Paulie Colagiovanni, Danny Varin, Shawn Donath, Larry Wight, Matt Farnham, Matt Tanner, Kelly Hebing, Billy VanInwegen, Chuck Hebing, Jeff Cook, Davie Franek, Scott Kruetter, Dylan Swiernik, Scott Holcomb, Tyler Cartier, Jake Karklin, Sam Reakes IV, Jonathan Preston, Denny Peebles, Keith Granholm, Lacey Hanson, Joe Trenca, Tommy Wickham, Bobby Parrow, Ryan Coniam.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 15 Laps) – BRETT SEARS, Scott Kline, Paul DeRuyter, Buddy Leathley, Jason Breezee, Dwight Nichols, Brianna Murtaugh, Savannah Laflair, Owen Kitts, Josh Fellows, Austin Cooper, Zachary Buff, Teddy Clayton.

