BREWERTON, NY – This Friday, July 16 at the Brewerton Speedway is one of the wildest and fun events in racing when Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair will present the $2,000-to-win, 200-lap Enduro with non-stop racing excitement from the green flag until the checkers.

The lightning quick AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders will also be in action.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Gates will open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

The speedway would like to thank event sponsor and title sponsor of the 4-Cylinder division, Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair owned by Torrey Wallis, father of 4-Cylinder & Sportsman racer Quinn Wallis.

Fleet Repairs is one stop shop for Mobil Repair Service. Truck Repair Shop. Trailer Repair. Welding. Secure Vehicle Storage. Preventative Maintenance. Hydraulics. Frame, Alignment & Suspension. Engine. Electrical. Air Conditioning.

With easy access from the NY State Thruway and Route 481, Fleet Repairs is located at 6630 Fly Rd. in East Syracuse, NY. To learn more about all the services they offer please call (315) 447-6213.

Top-Five Point Standings:

(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) 1. Justin Williams (314) 2. Mike Mullen (306) 3. Kyle Demo (294) 4. Hunter Lawton (283) 5. Tucker Halliday (256).

(Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders) 1. Chuck Powelczyk (464) 2. Quinn Wallis (432) 3. Damian Bechler (410) 4. Clayton Koch (304) 5. Ray Bechler (276).

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Press release written By Dave Medler

