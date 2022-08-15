By Jim Feeney

OSWEGO – Trent Stephens was on top of the top ten in points for the Challenge series going into the night, but something broke in the front of his 19 super in the warmups prior to qualifying, putting him out of contention for the championship. Mike Ordway Jr went on to record fast time in qualifying of the remaining 19 cars.

Sitting behind Stephens in the top 10 in points eligible for big bonus awards were Kyle Edwards, Michael Barnes, Otto Sitterly, Ordway Jr., Mike Lichty, Mike McVetta, Johnny Benson Jr, Dan Connors Jr and Russ Wood.

Heat wins went to Mark Sammut, Dan Connors Jr and Tyler Thompson and Mike Ordway Jr. was the fast time trialer in qualifying.

The 60 lap main event was lined up by a draw with Mark Sammut and Michael Barnes in the Shea 11 on the front row, and Tyler Thompson and Ordway in row two. Kyle Edwards unfortunately ran into bad luck on lap 1 as his 11E pulled into the pits for a repair, coming back out at the tail of the 19-car field. With Stephens and Edwards suffering bad luck early, Barnes was now in the catbird seat leading the race and on top of the challenge points.

Barnes would hold onto that lead, fending off some strong challenges as the race flew by. On lap 33 a yellow flew for the 44 of Ben Seitz who exited the race, leaving Barnes and Ordway Jr. up front on the restart. Barnes held his spot out front chased by Ordway, until a lap 50 yellow flew for the leader Barnes who slowed out front and headed pitside just when the win looked to be his as the race end neared.

It was now Mike Ordway Jr’s race to lose with 10 laps to go. Otto Sitterly, Mike Lichty, Mark Sammut, and Tyler Thompson were among the tough challengers behind him, but Ordway handily maintained his lead until the end. He collected a trophy for the win and after point calculations were done, he also took home a second trophy for the Challenge Championship and some hefty point money as well. Another great night for the Booth-Ordway team!

SHEA CONCRETE OSWEGO WINGED CHALLENGE #3 FINISHES:

Time Trials: 1. 61 Mike Ordway Jr. – 14.630, 2. 7 Otto Sitterly – 14.777, 3. 84 Mike Lichty – 14.795, 4. 11E Kyle Edwards – 14.809, 5. 22 Mike McVetta – 14.949, 6. 11 Michael Barnes – 14.974, 7. 98T Tyler Thompson – 14.977, 8. 15 Michael Muldoon – 15.062, 9. 27 Aric Iosue – 15.082, 10. 74 Johnny Benson – 15.165, 11. 01 Dan Connors Jr. – 15.245, 12. 78 Mark Sammut – 15.291, 13. 44 Ben Seitz – 15.316, 14. 41 Russ Wood – 15.349, 15. 52 Dave Danzer – 15.350, 16. 32 Moe Lilje – 15.503, 17. 83 Lou LeVea Jr. – 15.699, 18. 0 Tim Snyder – 15.832, 19. 55 Rich Reid – 15.892, 20. 99 Jerry Curran – NT, 21. 19 Trent Stephens – NT

Heat 1: 1. Mark Sammut, 2. Aric Iosue, 3. Michael Barnes, 4, Mike Lichty, 5. Ben Seitz, 6. Moe Lilje

Heat 2: 1. Dan Connors, 2. Michael Muldoon, 3. Michael McVetta, 4. Otto Sitterly, 5. Lou LeVea Jr., 6. Russ Wood

Heat 3: 1. Tyler Thompson, 2. Kyle Edwards, 3. Mike Ordway Jr., 4. Dave Danzer, 5. Tim Snyder, 6. Johnny Benson.

FEATURE 60: 1. 61 Mike Ordway Jr., 2. 7 Otto Sitterly, 3. 84 Mike Lichty, 4. 78 Mark Sammut, 5. 98T Tyler Thompson, 6. 74 Johnny Benson, 7. 52 Dave Danzer, 8. 15 Michael Muldoon, 9. 41 Russ Wood, 10. 01 Dan Connors, 11. 11E Kyle Edwards, 12. 22 Michael McVetta, 13. 44 Ben Seitz, 14. 27 Aric Iosue, 15. 83 Lou LeVea Jr., 16. 11 Michael Barnes, 17. 55 Rich Reid, 18. 32 Moe Lilje, 19. 0 Tim Snyder

Fast Time Trialer: Mike Ordway Jr., 14.630 $200 sponsored by Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux

Hard Charger: Hoosier RR Tire + $100 (from NY Racing Mom): Johnny Benson Jr

Many Thanks go out to John Nicotra, ISMA, MSS and sponsors Shea Concrete, Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux, NBT Bank, C’s Beverage, Lighthouse Lanes, Peaceful Living Homes, Oswego Quality Carpet, Oswego Valley Millwork, Chris Nelson State Farm Insurance, DCR Performance, A&P Automotive, J&A Mechanical, Paul’s Big M Supermarket, Orange Crate Brewing Co., Vashaw’s Collision, for their support in making the Winged Challenge happen. Also a special thanks goes out to racing legend Bentley Warren for making an appearance to do some laps in a former ride, the 61Jr., much to the delight of fans on hand.

Chase Locke poses in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the 350 Super feature. Mike Ordway Jr celebrates after winning round three of the Oswego/ISMA/MSS Winged challenge. Battling for a spot in the top five are Brian Sobus 45 and Josh Sokolic 26. Sokolic would make it with a fourth place finish. Sobus would end up sixth. Mike Ordway Jr 61 races for position with Tyler Thompson 98. Ordway would go to the win. Thompson would finish fifth. On his way to the front Mike Ordway Jr 61 races with Mark Sammut 78. Ordway would move on and cruise to the feature win. Sammut finished fourth. Mike Ordway Jr stands in Oswego Victory Lane after winning the third and final race of the ISMA/MSS Winged challenge. He would also be crowned champion of the series. Chase Locke 88 challenges Vern LaFave 97 for the feature lead. Locke would get by and go on to win, with LaFave just behind in second. Top three at Oswego Speedway’s 350 Supers feature were, third Jason Spaulding, winner Chase Locke and second place finisher Vern LaFave. Mark Sammut 78 tries to hold off the challenges from Mike Lichty 84. Lichty would get by to finish third. Sammut would end up fourth. Top three in race three of the ISMA/MSS Oswego winged challenge were, Mike Lichty third, winner Mike Ordway Jr and second place Otto Sitterly. Chase Locke 88 races with Jason Spaulding 23 for a podium spot. Locke would get the top spot with a win. Spaulding was third. Otto Sitterly 7 battles for podium position with Mike Lichty 84. Sitterly would best the battle to go on to finish second. Lichty was just behind in third. Mike Ordway Jr is Champion of the three race Oswego Winged challenge. Pictured are Mike Ordway Sr, Ed Page, Mike Jr and car owner Clyde Booth. Chase Locke celebrates with a wing dance after winning the 350 Supers race at Oswego Speedway.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related