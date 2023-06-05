SYRACUSE, NY – The SUNYAC Awards Banquet will be streamed live on Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. Click here or below to watch

The conference will be honoring two award winners including the Award of Valor and the Dr. Patrick R. Damore Distinguished Service Award.

Honorees

Award of Valor

Sam Moran, Field Hockey Student-Athlete, New Paltz (read more)

The Award of Valor is given to an individual for their ability to overcome obstacles and serve as an inspiration to others. The recipients used perseverance, dedication and determination to overcome a life-altering event. The inaugural award was given in 2003.

Dr. Patrick R. Damore Distinguished Service Award/ Retiree Award

Mike Mooney, Retired Director of Athletics, Geneseo (read more)

The Patrick R. Damore Distinguished Service Award is the highest award given by the conference and honors a retired institutional or conference affiliated individual who has made a significant contribution to the conference and has served the SUNYAC for at least 10 years.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...