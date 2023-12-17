The Buccaneers Win In Solvay

OSWEGO – The Oswego Buccaneers Boys Varsity Basketball Team traveled to Solvay Friday night and came away with a 63-44 victory over the host Bearcats.

Solvay owned a 19-17 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Buccaneers came away with a 38-26 lead at halftime after outscoring the hosts 21-7 in that stanza.

In the second half the Buccaneers maintained the lead throughout and earned a good team victory.

Senior forward Moreno Fenty led the Buccaneers with 20 points. Junior guards Camden Atkinson and Tommy Kirwan added 18 and 10 points respectively.

Mac Fitzgerald (8), Kevin Waters (4) and Cooper Fitzgerald (3) completed the scoring for the Buccaneers.

Oswego will travel to Corcoran on Tuesday night and will host Baldwinsville on Thursday evening.

