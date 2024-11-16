OSWEGO – Three Oswego High School seniors have officially committed to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level, each signing a National Letter of Intent to play Division I sports. Tommy Kirwan, Amanda Connelly, and Alaina Diblasi will each represent their respective schools starting in the fall of 2025.

Tommy Kirwan will attend Wofford College, where he will play baseball for the Terriers. Amanda Connelly will continue her lacrosse career at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Alaina Diblasi, also a talented lacrosse player, will be joining Binghamton University’s Division I lacrosse program.

“We are so proud of these students and their accomplishments,” said Cynthia Lauzon, Head of P.E. and Athletics at Oswego High School. “They’ve each worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and I have no doubt that they will make an impact at their new programs in the fall. I’d also like to give their parents credit. Their dedication and countless miles of travel over the years have paid off, and they should be incredibly proud of these kids as well.”

