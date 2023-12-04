Winter Volleyball (Girls) Pulaski 0 at Sandy Creek 3

OSWEGO COUNTY – Sandy Creek Varsity Volleyball had their season opener against Pulaski at Sandy Creek. The Comets played well together and there were quite a few long volleys throughout the match. Perle Convey set the pace with 9 kills 3 blocks 4 digs 2 aces and 5 service points. Mikayla Glazier had 19 assists, 2 digs, 3 aces, 3kills and 6 service points. Krislynn Harlow had 13 service points 7 aces 3kills and 3 digs. Phoenicia Hathway chipped 7 kills, 3 aces 6 digs and 6 service points. Gaia Giara added 14 service points and 4 kills.

1 2 3 4 5 FINAL Pulaski 11 13 22 0 Sandy Creek 25 25 25 3

