Winter Volleyball (Girls) South Lewis 3 at Sandy Creek 1

South Lewis 3 at Sandy Creek 1

1 2 3 4 5 FINAL South Lewis 25 25 18 25 3 Sandy Creek 23 11 25 22 1

The Comets lost a hard fought battle against South Lewis. Mikayla Glazier had 17 assists, 4 aces and 4 kills. Perle Convey had 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 block and 5 digs. Phoenicia Hathway added 8 aces, 5kills and 8digs. The Comets fought back from a 9 point deficit in set one and 10 point deficit in set 3.

## PLAYER SETS KILLS/ SET BLK/ SET DIGS AST/ SET ACES/ SET SRV PTS TOT PTS 2 Harlow, Krislynn 4 4 0 3 0 6 7 17 5 Coe, Maddie 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 6 Liszewski, Cyprus 4 2 0 7 0 0 2 4 8 Dane-Bush, Clover 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Young, Sophia 4 3 2 2 0 3 0 6 9 Convey, Perle 4 6 1 5 0 3 0 9 10 Giara, Gaia 3 2 0 3 2 0 0 2 12 Hathway, Phoenicia 4 5 0 8 0 8 0 13 13 Urquhart, Destiny 3 2 0 0 0 2 0 4 15 Basler, Ava 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 Glazier, Mikayla 4 4 0 4 17 4 0 8 21 Balcom, Abagail 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

