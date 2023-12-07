Winter Volleyball (Girls)
South Lewis 3 at Sandy Creek 1
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|FINAL
|South Lewis
|25
|25
|18
|25
|
|3
|Sandy Creek
|23
|11
|25
|22
|
|1
The Comets lost a hard fought battle against South Lewis. Mikayla Glazier had 17 assists, 4 aces and 4 kills. Perle Convey had 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 block and 5 digs. Phoenicia Hathway added 8 aces, 5kills and 8digs. The Comets fought back from a 9 point deficit in set one and 10 point deficit in set 3.
Sandy Creek Stats
|##
|PLAYER
|SETS
|KILLS/ SET
|BLK/ SET
|DIGS
|AST/ SET
|ACES/ SET
|SRV PTS
|TOT PTS
|2
|Harlow, Krislynn
|4
|4
|0
|3
|0
|6
|7
|17
|5
|Coe, Maddie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Liszewski, Cyprus
|4
|2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|Dane-Bush, Clover
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Young, Sophia
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|9
|Convey, Perle
|4
|6
|1
|5
|0
|3
|0
|9
|10
|Giara, Gaia
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Hathway, Phoenicia
|4
|5
|0
|8
|0
|8
|0
|13
|13
|Urquhart, Destiny
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|15
|Basler, Ava
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Glazier, Mikayla
|4
|4
|0
|4
|17
|4
|0
|8
|21
|Balcom, Abagail
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
