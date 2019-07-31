St. Luke – Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament Title Sponsor HealthDirect Pharmacy Services Gives Support to Resident Programs

OSWEGO – Programs that help residents on the St. Luke residential healthcare campus stay active and engaged in our community will benefit from the support of this year’s Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament Title Sponsor HealthDirect Pharmacy Services.

This year’s Charity golf tournament tees off on August 10 at Battle Island Golf Course.

With great prizes and a relaxed atmosphere, the four-person Captain and Crew format attracts golfers of all skill levels who look forward to having fun while supporting their local not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers.

The tournament entry fee is $85 per person.

Team registration is open to the public; the field is limited to the first 25 teams to register.

The entry fee includes greens fees, cart, and on-course games, with lunch, prize drawings and awards immediately following at Kristen’s Battle Island Club House Café.

Proceeds from the charity golf tournament directly support programs at St. Luke Health Services and affiliates Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis Commons help those they serve stay connected with our community by funding outings, activities and entertainment throughout the year.

Joining in support of this year’s event is Rehab Resources, which returns as the tournament’s Lunch Sponsor.

Corporate partners include The Bonadio Group, Environmental Services Specialist Corp, Fulton Savings Bank, The Hayner Hoyt Corporation, IV4, Inc., Yang-Patyi Law Firm and Sodexo.

Usherwood Office Technology will sponsor a $20,000 hole-in-one contest, one of the fun and challenging on-course games taking place during the event.

Eagle Beverage is this year’s Gift Sponsor, while Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC will return as the tournament’s Breakfast Sponsor.

The charity golf tournament honors the late Francis Boyce, first administrator of St. Luke Health Services and past president of the board of directors.

An avid golfer, Boyce helped shape the St. Luke organization during his 35-year tenure with the community not-for-profit healthcare provider.

To register to a four-person team in the tournament please contact the St. Luke Community Relations Department at 315-342-3166 or visit www.stlukehs.com, “Giving” page.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...