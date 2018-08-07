St. Stephen’s the King Church Annual Polish Festival Set

OSWEGO – St. Stephen’s Church in Oswego will hold its annual Polish Festival on August 12 on the church grounds, 140 Niagara St., from noon to 6 p.m. rain or shine.

Volunteers have been busy preparing the polish foods from scratch for the festival and they are taking presale orders for pierogi in three variety favorites (cheese, cabbage or potato and cheese), golabki, kielbasa and kapusta.

Presale orders for the Polish food can be placed by calling Therese at 315-532-4906 or Chris – 315-343-1394.

Polish food will also be available that day for eat in or take out.

In addition to the Polish fare, traditional picnic foods will be available as well.

For the amusement of the festival goers the church grounds will be busy with a variety of games for young and old.

Children can enjoy the kids’ zone as well as games of skill for their level such as the favorite critter booth.

Adults can try their skills with the grocery booth, baked goods booth, wheel of fortune booth and the popular beautiful baskets booth with a huge variety of themed baskets to win.

Many raffles will also be available including a beautiful quilt, hand-made by one of the ladies of the parish.

St. Stephen’s Polish Festival wouldn’t be complete without the Polka music.

DJ Music by Bob Hageny will play from noon to 2 p.m., followed by the live Polish music by Fritz’s Polka Band from Verona, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Come out and enjoy a fun filled day with the whole family.

