OSWEGO – Stanley M. Krawczyk, 80, of Oswego passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 19th, 2020.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Stanley and Louise (Hannock) Krawczyk.

Stanley graduated from Oswego High School and later earned his degree from Syracuse University. He then went on to work as an engineer and maintenance supervisor for Rollway Bearing for 39 years. He was also a medic with Moyers Corners, Mcfee Ambulance and a life long member of Fair Haven and Minetto Fire Departments. He was a code enforcement officer for Fair Haven and Granby and a life member of the NRA.

He loved making memories hunting and fishing with family and friends. Stanley enjoyed sports and was an avid SU and Giants fan. He most loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Kathy; son, Stanley (Liz); daughters, Michelle Andocs (Jim), Kathy (David) Roach, Sherri (Bud) Matott, Paula Fredette; former daughter in law Bridgette Henderson, former daughter in law, Sherry Krawczyk and son in law Robert Andocs; four grandchildren, Justin Roach, Mikey Andocs, Michael Krawczyk, and Keri Matott; three great grandchildren and his life long best friend Donald Gifford. He is also survived by his brother, Pete (Connie); two sisters, Carol (David) Conzone and Kathy (Jim) Mangano and many nieces and nephews.

Stanley is predeceased by his parents, his son Mike Krawczyk and his daughter Amy Lynn Krawczyk and his sister, Janet Bullard.

Services will be held privately. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of his arrangements.

