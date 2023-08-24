A Walk Through Fulton’s History

Written by Jim Farfaglia

Have you ever wanted to experience an important moment in history? Have you wished you could hear the voice of someone who made that history? Or wondered what it was like to live when your great-great-grandparents did? Well, the city of Fulton has just the opportunity for you.

This fall, Fultonians, along with their friends and visitors, will have the chance to take part in the first ever “Fulton’s Living History Tour,” a memorable walk (or bus ride) down one of the history-rich streets of our city. Organized by a group of enthusiastic Fultonians who call themselves the Reimagine Fulton Committee, the Living History Tour offers a program featuring several stops in our city that have historical significance. At these stops, a narrator will entertain and inform participants with stories brought to life by actors in period costumes.

The route for this tour will begin at the Fulton Post Office, on the corner of East Broadway and South First Street. The narrator will explain the significance of our Post Office and then lead the group to the tour’s next stop, the Pratt House, where our city’s Historical Society maintains important memorabilia. The group will be greeted by an actress portraying Mrs. Pratt, the matriarch of this prominent Fulton family.

Next stop will be the Fulton Library, its shelves filled with rich history. Right next to the Library is Veteran’s Park, where participants will learn about the contributions made by soldiers who fought to defend our country. While at this stop, the narrator will discuss the original Case family home, located across the street from the park. Charles Case, the family’s patriarch, was an abolitionist that helped further the efforts of the Underground Railroad.

The tour will conclude at the corner of South First and Cayuga Streets, which once was part of downtown Fulton’s Dizzy Block, a vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment center. Actors will again recreate a scene from the Dizzy Block’s past. After this presentation, those interested can attend a reception at the Blue Moon restaurant, where light food and beverages will be provided.

Lori Blackburn, a member of the tour planning committee, has been involved with developing the narrator’s and actor’s contributions to this. She offers this perspective on this project:

“Fulton’s Living History Tour will delight audiences of all ages as the cast of local actors from Fulton and Oswego transport us back in time. Playwright Wayne Mosher has crafted a wonderful living play that will introduce us to Father Le Moyne, Mr. Case, a school principal and dignitaries from the Post Office and the Library. We will get some lessons from a nerdy professor, an eccentric painter, learn some etiquette from a spinster and do some toe tapping while the jitterbug dancers put on a show at the Dizzy Block. With a cast of 13 actors ranging in ages from 12-65, there is sure to be something for everyone as we span over 100 years of Fulton’s rich history.”

There are three opportunities to participate in Fulton’s Living History Tour: Saturday, September 30; Sunday, October 1; and Sunday, October 8. Each tour begins at 1pm and will conclude at 2pm. (The Blue Moon reception follows the program.) On all three of those dates, participants can walk the approximate ½ mile route. On Sunday, the 1st and Sunday, the 8th, a bus will be provided for those with mobility issues or concerns.

There is no registration fee for Fulton’s Living History Tour, as funding has been made possible through the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York and the New York Academy Of Medicine, an organization that Fulton has worked with through our city’s Fulton Block Builders Program. Linda Eagan, FBB director, initiated the Reimagine Fulton Committee’s grant application for the Living History Tour, and has this to say about our partnership with the Health Foundation.

“The HFWCNY’s focus for this grant is to ‘Build Neighborhoods Where People of All Ages Can Thrive.’ Fulton Block Builders is pleased to partner with this impactful foundation and believes that the Living History Tour will enhance life in Fulton for people of all ages and abilities.”

Although registration for each tour is not limited, the refreshments that follow will be available for up to 75 people. Also, a seat on the bus is first come-first serve. To select a date to register for the reception and/or the bus, please use this link: https://forms.gle/Jy1vS6B1DbD9LtnR9 Those with questions or who are unable to use the link, may contact me (I am a Living History Tour committee member.) and leave a short message at 315 402-6164. You will receive a return call to confirm your registration or address your question.

Don’t miss out on this exciting chance to not only learn about history but to see it, hear…and live it.

