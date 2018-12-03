; Students Enjoy Egg Drop Science Activity

OSWEGO – Several Oswego Middle School students recently enjoyed an egg-cellent science activity, in which they were tasked to prevent an egg from cracking when dropped from a roof.

Those students in Elisa Davis’ science class were thrilled to take on the challenge, following an academic unit on forces and motion, which included Newton’s Laws of Motion.

As she and the students discussed the effect different forces can have on objects, the students were challenged to design a device that would protect an egg from the impact of being dropped from the OMS roof.

Some containers used materials, such as paper, packing ‘peanuts’ and bubble wrap or balloons to cushion the fall, while others suspended the egg in another container or created intricate parachute arrangements.

Many of the white and brown eggs, including some adorned with smiley faces, landed unscathed.

Davis said students completed the assignment by writing a report based on the materials they used, a reflection on Newton’s Laws of Motion, drew a detailed diagram of their device, summarized their findings after the launch and proposed an idea for a new safety device.

