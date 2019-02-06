Students Shine During Theater Arts Youth Academy Opening Semester

FULTON – The doors of the Civic Arts Center burst open at 8:45 a.m. last Saturday and for the next few minutes, 18 very excited young students entered the lobby in anticipation of what was in store for them as they started on an exciting new journey into the world of live theater.

Waiting to greet them were Matt Fleming, artistic director; Tammy Wilkinson, producer of the Oswego Players; and Paul McKinney, president of the organization.

Some happy moms and dads were mixed into the group as they settled in to the first day of classes.

And for the next four hours, the group moved through the scheduled instructional segments of the day’s activities.

Bill DeMott, from the Art Association, kicked off the day as he gathered the group into the Art Studio where the group engaged in a number of graphic design ideas that had each student developing their ideas for the poster that would represent their first production of “Snow White and the Queen of Mean.”

The show is to be presented mid March.

Fleming and Wilkinson warmed up the group next on the stage of the Frances Marion Brown Theater with some snazzy stage movement activities, improvisational skits, and a run-down of the basics of auditioning.

These interactive theater preparation exercises brought out the best in every student.

The students were captivated by Ola Kraszpulska, acting Theater Department chairperson, and three of her theater interns from the college as students began to build scenic design pieces that would come alive as part of the actual set for their “Snow White” production.

The day was capped off as all participants gathered together again on stage with the opportunity to audition for “Snow White and the Queen of Mean,” which opens March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Two more performances are planned for March 9 and 10 at 2 p.m. matinee’s.

TAYA continues for the next three Saturdays as part of the first semester of a year-long program made possible by the generous support of the Oswego County Community Foundation, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, and CNYArts.

