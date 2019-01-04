Subaru Ambassadors Aid OCO Nutrition Services

FULTON, NY – How much food can fit into a Subaru?

Oswego County Opportunities Nutrition Services received the answer as Subaru Ambassadors and community members generously donated several boxes of food to benefit OCO Nutrition Services.

Hosted by area Subaru Ambassadors, the Stuff-a-Subaru Food Drive was part of a OCO Nutrition Services’ partnership with the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event.

A collaboration between Subaru, Meals on Wheels of America and local Meals on Wheels programs across the country, the Subaru Share the Love Event serves to highlight the importance of local Meals on Wheels programs.

Held at the Fulton Elks Club, the food drive featured indoor mini golf on a course designed and supplied by Backyard ReCreations, face painting, and various games.

Refreshments were provided by Wegman’s and Cake Commander.

In addition to the food drive, the event also brought together Subaru owners for a unique aerial photograph.

To emphasize the love in Share the Love, OCO employee and Subaru Ambassador Candra McFarland-Gawarecki and Subaru Ambassador Meg Rheaume recruited the Fulton Fire Department, photographer John DeRousie, drone photographer Bob Sweeting and fellow Subaru enthusiasts including OCO employees, CNY Subies group members, family and friends to create and capture an aerial photograph of Subaru vehicles positioned to spell L-O-V-E.

Subaru Ambassadors are an exclusive group of energetic individuals who volunteer their passion and enthusiasm to spread the word about Subaru and help shape the future of the brand.

Ambassadors can be your friends, your family or your neighbor.

These individuals partner with Subaru to be an extension of the brand.

OCO’s Meals on Wheels program provides daily nutritious meals, nurturing companionship and critical safety checks on homebound seniors.

The program is funded in part through Oswego County Office for the Aging and United Way of Greater Oswego County.

Additionally OCO’s Nutrition Services administers six Dining and Activity Centers where seniors can enjoy a hot, nutritious noontime meal and visit with friends.

These centers are located in Fulton, Mexico, Hannibal, Parish, Phoenix and Central Square.

For more information on OCO Nutrition Services, call 315-598-4712.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...